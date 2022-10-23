22-23 October 2022 – the weekend’s press releases

Rishi standing: The Chancellor that hiked taxes on hardworking families and lost billions of pounds

Zahawi backs Boris: Beyond belief

Boris Johnson out: Leadership contest has become a total farce

Rishi standing: The Chancellor that hiked taxes on hardworking families and lost billions of pounds

Responding to Rishi Sunak’s announcement that he is standing in the Conservative leadership election, Deputy Leader of the Liberal Democrats, Daisy Cooper MP said

Rishi Sunak cannot be trusted to steer our country through this cost of living crisis. He was the Chancellor that hiked taxes on hardworking families and lost billions of pounds of taxpayers money to covid contract fraud. Evidently, the Conservative party simply doesn’t trust the British public to decide who governs Britain. The future of our country should be in the hands of voters, not the Conservative MPs who have caused all this chaos. We need a general election now.

Zahawi backs Boris: Beyond belief

Responding to Nadhim Zahawi publicly backing Boris Johnson in the Conservative leadership contest, Liberal Democrat Spokesperson Christine Jardine MP said:

It’s beyond belief. Nadhim Zahawi called for a Government that ‘acts with integrity’. Are 108 days enough for Zahawi to forget his own resignation letter? Conservative MPs can’t be trusted to pick the next Prime Minister. We need a general election now.

Boris Johnson out: Leadership contest has become a total farce

Responding to the news that Boris Johnson is not standing in the Conservative leadership contest, Deputy Leader of the Liberal Democrats, Daisy Cooper MP said: