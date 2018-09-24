Mark Valladares

Welcome to my day: 24 September 2018 – Unicorns R’Us

By | Mon 24th September 2018 - 7:44 am

Look, Theresa, I really don’t understand this. The European Union have told you that you can’t have this. You keep telling them that it’s what you want. When are you going to understand that, when you choose to leave, you get what they want you to have, especially when you have no status quo to revert to?

One assumes that someone has tried to explain this to our Prime Minister, but given that she has rather painted herself into a corner, it probably wouldn’t make any difference. In fairness though, even without her ludicrously self-harming red lines, her platform is being demolished by the ERG on one side, and the Democratic Unionists on the other.

And yes, there are signs that more thoughtful senior colleagues are looking for a way out, but between a Canada+++ option, which doesn’t solve the Irish border issue, and a Norway (—?) option, which doesn’t really exist, it does appear that we’re heading for either a snap election or no deal. And whilst Liberal Democrats might benefit from the former, is it likely to resolve anything, or would another even more painfully hung Parliament be the outcome? I was, at least, impressed by Jeremy Hunt’s spoken Japanese…

So, where are we now? Labour are meeting in Liverpool, with creative ambiguity the order of the day over Brexit.

The Party’s membership, having been described as a middle-class elite by Iain Dale (who should really know better), appears to be overwhelmingly in favour of a “people’s vote” – it’s called internal Party democracy, Iain – with a leader who, frankly, isn’t. Can. or will, Jeremy and his mate Len deny their supporters the vote that they seem to want? And if they do, what do those who joined Labour to fight Brexit do?

Elsewhere, the Prime Ministers of Malta and the Czech Republic have suggested that a referendum wouldn’t be unwelcome. In other words, if a referendum took place, European leaders would be minded to give us an extension to the deadline in order to complete it. Unsurprisingly, this was seen by the Brexiteers as being an unwarranted interference. It’s called “giving you more options”, but these are Conservatives against choice, it seems. As is always the case, Conservatives only believe in freedom and choice when the freedoms and choices on offer are ones they approve of.

But I sound angry this morning, and it’s too nice a day for that. We’ve got a full slate of articles on Brexit, on party reform, on electoral reform and campaigning, so there’s plenty for you to get your teeth into.

And, if you need a laugh, here’s a video of men in penguin suits attempting to fill buckets of water on a revolving turntable (TW: Stuart Hall is doing the commentary)…

* Mark Valladares is the Monday Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice.

Read more by or more about .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

3 Comments

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarLorenzo [email protected] 24th Sep - 5:20pm
    Katharine , as always a voice of tolerance and imagination. I must add that we really should be as she says. The greatest , in...
  • User AvatarCazz B 24th Sep - 4:46pm
    I had no official notification of the retirement age change, but my manager at the time was due to retire at 60 (I'm about 5...
  • User AvatarGraham Jeffs 24th Sep - 4:44pm
    Chris Bertram: we won't be changing it because they won't be voting for us based on that as a campaign issue!
  • User AvatarTony Lloyd 24th Sep - 4:25pm
    We haven’t left yet! If we rescind Article 50, it seems overwhelmingly likely that the UK will continue in the EU on exactly the same...
  • User AvatarChris Bertram 24th Sep - 4:00pm
    Graham Jeffs: "Sorry, pontificating about PR is a complete waste of time in electoral terms. The vast majority don’t care a toss." In which case...
  • User AvatarKatharine Pindar 24th Sep - 3:57pm
    Lorenzo is right, Richard, there is nothing wrong with declaring ourselves moderates, who can identify probably with most of these new supporters. (How do you...