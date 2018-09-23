Caron Lindsay

Top of the Blogs: The Lib Dem Golden Dozen #529

Sun 23rd September 2018

Welcome to the Golden Dozen, and our 529th weekly round-up from the Lib Dem blogosphere … Featuring the five most popular stories beyond Lib Dem Voice according to click-throughs from the Aggregator (16-22 September, 2018), together with a hand-picked seven you might otherwise have missed.

As ever, let’s start with the most popular post, and work our way down:

1. Huge swing to Lib Dems but Conservatives just hang on to Winchester Council by Mark Pack on Mark Pack.
A full slate of candidates and some good results.

2. The Liberal Democrat prospects in London by Mark Pack on Mark Pack .
TV coverage of Conference.

3. Layla Moran questions some of Vince Cable’s party reforms by Jonathan Calder on Liberal England.
Jonathan’s take on the Business Insider interview with Layla.

4. Could Boris come out for Remain at the last moment? by Nick Tyrone on NickTyrone.com.
An interesting question with an entirely predictable answer.

5. We must all step up: Gina Miller’s speech to Lib Dem Conference by Mark Pack on Mark Pack.
With some commentary on what she said to journalists too.

6. Lib Dem immigration policy – what I wanted it to say by Tom King on Never Cruel or Cowardly.
One of the Conference speeches that got away.

7. What do the Lib Dems believe in?  by Mike Green on Squiffy Liberalism.
We need a narrative, argues Mike.
8. Theresa May’s speech just now was a big fat blob of nothing by Jennie Rigg on Rubbish Black and White Nightmare Trousers.

…her speech was basically saying “If you don’t give me the flying unicorn that farts rainbows I keep asking for I will be really cross!” That unicorn is not going to be forthcoming because unicorns do not exist. But the framing of the speech was all about how the EU are meanies for not giving in to her impossible demands…

9. How different are current Liberal Democrats and Centrists? by Nick Barlow on Medium.com.
With graphs – and a conundrum.

10. A roundup of what is making the news in Malaysia by Jane Chelliah on Feminist Mama.
Some of it is really worrying.

11. That was the conference that was by Jennie Rigg on Rubbish black and white nightmare trousers.
Jennie’s Brighton highlights.

12. Reporting back on cake by Jen Yockney on Either/And.
Satire. Maybe.

And that’s it for another week. Happy blogging ‘n’ reading ‘n’ nominating.

Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

