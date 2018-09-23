WATCH: The moment Tim Farron was pwned at Conference

Tim Farron made a barnstormer of a speech in the migration debate at Conference last week, and was largely credited with fending off the threat of a Reference Back.

However, the Chair of Lib Dem Immigrants, Lisa Maria Bornemann, pointed out a flaw in his argument, to the great amusement of everyone in the hall except Vince. Watch our Leader’s face. And contrast with Tim’s realisation that he had been well and truly pwned. I was sitting right behind him and just after this he turned to me, still laughing, and said something along the lines of “Well, that’s me done.”

Thanks to Zoe O’Connell for the clip.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings