Welcome to my day: 4 June 2018 – as you near your destination, the more Brexit’s slip, sliding away?

So, it’s apparently possible that we’ll be reduced to hunting and grazing off of the land within weeks of Brexit, if the Sunday Times is to be believed. I suppose that, as Chair of my Parish Council, I’ll be organising bands of villagers, armed to the teeth, to keep you away from our food supplies… But seriously, whilst the scenario supposedly outlined may be exaggerated for effect, it is a reminder that, in a world of interdependencies, no country is an island, even when it consists of nothing else.

But, of course, no government could ever allow things to come to such a pass, right?

Enough conjecture though, time to look at what we can expect today. And we start with a statement from our Transport Spokesperson in the Lords, Jenny Randerson, who has been doing some excellent work, including leading our team this week on the Report Stage of the Electric and Automated Vehicles Bill, on rail fares.

We have some Federal Committee news later in the morning, and at lunchtime, Jeremy Hilton draws our attention to elections due in just two years time.

Mid-afternoon sees an opportunity for you to help a part of the Party to be more effective in how it communicates, and I’d be genuinely keen to hear what you have to say then.

That just about sums up what we’ve got, although the prospect of a late breaking story, or an interesting article being submitted can’t be ruled out.

So, on with the show, and have a great day!…

