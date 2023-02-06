Welcome to my day: 6 February 2023 – the Party for the future?

I was pleasantly surprised this week by the proposal to increase pay for workers in the social care sector to £2 per hour above the National Minimum Wage, funded by an increase in Remote Gaming Duty. Surprised because it recognises that, in order to attract people to work in a sector with tens of thousands of vacancies, you have to accept that a free market includes everyone, not just the private sector, and by the astuteness of the means of funding it. After all, how much sympathy are online gambling operators going to get?
And, of course, if you can attract more workers into the sector, the consequences reach beyond simply social care, freeing hospital beds which are currently occupied by people who should be at home receiving appropriate support instead.
In short, it shows some joined-up strategic thinking.
And perhaps we, as a Party, could take that further. After all, our nation has some very big issues, very few of which can be solved quickly or easily. Our national infrastructure, both physical and human, needs significant investment in renewal and increased capacity, from the national grid to rail and broadband, whilst communities need better, smarter health and education provision.
Yes, that does require funding but it also requires a plan, and there seems to be little of that going around, certainly not from the Government and not much sign of it from the Opposition either. In Coalition, we came in with some long-term ideas – state pension reform, the pupil premium, increases in the personal tax-free allowance – that addressed significant problems in our nation, and where they were allowed to take effect, they made a positive difference. We need more of those ideas, even if they’re fated to be stolen from us eventually.
Elsewhere, Liz Truss is of the view that her problem was one of communication and a leftist elite which opposed her reforms. The fact that the markets (comprising of so many Marxists and fellow travellers) reached a judgement that her proposals would drive the British economy off of a cliff seems to have passed over her head. As with Nadhim Zawari, Matt Hancock, Alexander De Pfeffel Boris Johnson, Owen Paterson, and so many others, it’s always someone else’s fault. Truly, it does seem that personal responsibility is utterly out of fashion amongst Conservatives these days.
Mind you, with so many factions within the Conservative Party, the only policy areas they can agree on involve being unpleasant to foreigners, unkind to the poor and vulnerable, vindictive towards the enemies and generous to their donors. How much legislation they can pass over the next eighteen months will probably do little other than to make us look petty and vindictive, as they are determined to do nothing to help our economy.
The road back will be a long, hard one. At least liberals are optimists by nature…
* Mark Valladares is the Monday Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice.
Sorry, but I don’t believe the reference to the Liberal Democrats supporting a Conservative government in a coalition strikes the appropriate tone. While there were a few notable good ideas and achievements during that period, we must all recognise that, overall, our decision to back the Tories was a huge mistake that alienated huge numbers of voters who backed us in the 2010 election, led to our near (and justified) electoral wipeout in 2015, and accounts for us today still being the 4th party at Westminster (with a quarter of the MPs of the 3rd party, the SNP.) Can I suggest that if any reference to the coalition years has to be made, it should be couched in language that makes clear our acknowledgement of the error we made and our intention never to repeat it.
I agree with the content of Mark Valladares’ Monday morning post and while, as Mel states, the Lib Dems sadly became unpopular with some voters due to the coalition, I believe they did the right thing as the country was facing another economic meltdown at the time and desperately needed a stable government to put it back on an even keel again!
It’s easy to laugh at Liz Truss but i) she became prime minister despite everyone knowing who she is which says something about our political system and ii) her viewpoints were only slightly more extreme than Cameron and Osbourne’s who did much more to weaken the economy and foundations of the UK.
Seems unfair to criticise/laugh at an individual when they’re just the cherry on top of the cake.
@Barry Lofty
That argument could be used to justify the Liberal Democrats backing the Tories again in future. That is not something I could ever accept and if I even suspect it could happen I would not risk voting Liberal Democrat. The party has to be clear that it is a moderate alternative to the Tories but will never again back them in government.