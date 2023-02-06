Welcome to my day: 6 February 2023 – the Party for the future?

I was pleasantly surprised this week by the proposal to increase pay for workers in the social care sector to £2 per hour above the National Minimum Wage, funded by an increase in Remote Gaming Duty. Surprised because it recognises that, in order to attract people to work in a sector with tens of thousands of vacancies, you have to accept that a free market includes everyone, not just the private sector, and by the astuteness of the means of funding it. After all, how much sympathy are online gambling operators going to get?

And, of course, if you can attract more workers into the sector, the consequences reach beyond simply social care, freeing hospital beds which are currently occupied by people who should be at home receiving appropriate support instead.

In short, it shows some joined-up strategic thinking.

And perhaps we, as a Party, could take that further. After all, our nation has some very big issues, very few of which can be solved quickly or easily. Our national infrastructure, both physical and human, needs significant investment in renewal and increased capacity, from the national grid to rail and broadband, whilst communities need better, smarter health and education provision.

Yes, that does require funding but it also requires a plan, and there seems to be little of that going around, certainly not from the Government and not much sign of it from the Opposition either. In Coalition, we came in with some long-term ideas – state pension reform, the pupil premium, increases in the personal tax-free allowance – that addressed significant problems in our nation, and where they were allowed to take effect, they made a positive difference. We need more of those ideas, even if they’re fated to be stolen from us eventually.

Elsewhere, Liz Truss is of the view that her problem was one of communication and a leftist elite which opposed her reforms. The fact that the markets (comprising of so many Marxists and fellow travellers) reached a judgement that her proposals would drive the British economy off of a cliff seems to have passed over her head. As with Nadhim Zawari, Matt Hancock, Alexander De Pfeffel Boris Johnson, Owen Paterson, and so many others, it’s always someone else’s fault. Truly, it does seem that personal responsibility is utterly out of fashion amongst Conservatives these days.

Mind you, with so many factions within the Conservative Party, the only policy areas they can agree on involve being unpleasant to foreigners, unkind to the poor and vulnerable, vindictive towards the enemies and generous to their donors. How much legislation they can pass over the next eighteen months will probably do little other than to make us look petty and vindictive, as they are determined to do nothing to help our economy.

The road back will be a long, hard one. At least liberals are optimists by nature…

* Mark Valladares is the Monday Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice.