Welcome to my day: 9 October 2023 – “the train now arriving on platform 2 is an aspiration…”

It’s one of the most obvious things about a Government attempting to be populist that the things it does should be vaguely popular. There’s also an implication that they should get their messaging right as well.

And yet, this Government doesn’t seem to be terribly good at even something so simple, as demonstrated by this week’s announcement that HS2 was to be abandoned beyond Birmingham and the £36 billion supposedly saved would be spent on other projects. In principle, given that HS2 has been easy to attack due to overspends and a false prospectus – speed was merely a benefit, the big game changer was additional capacity – this should have been a vote winner in some places, especially those unlikely to benefit if HS2 had been completed.

So, the detail, suggesting that the Manchester Metro would be extended to Manchester Airport, even though that had happened a decade or so ago, or the disappearing announcements such as the Leamside Line, demonstrated a bizarre sense of incompetence which almost immediately undermined any credit that the Conservatives might have hoped to glean. And when Mark Harper explained to Victoria Derbyshire that these were merely examples of things that might happen, any credibility that might have been gained was, once again, frittered away. They just don’t seem to be any good, even at attempting to bribe voters with their own money.

I accept that I do often talk about the importance of basic competence in government, but if ever that message needed an audience, it’s now.

The gruesome events in the Middle East over the weekend are a reminder that a resolution of the Israel/Palestine situation is urgent. And whilst all the hand-wringing in the world is unlikely to change much, finding a way to cajole both sides to the negotiating table is going to be the only way to make progress. That’s made far more difficult that it was in the past by the lack of credible leadership on the Palestinian side and the sheer arrogance of the Israeli leadership in terms of their treatment of the residents of the Palestinian enclaves and the persistent attempts to subvert the borders of any potential Palestinian state. Who is there to offer security guarantees to both sides when a terrorist group is calling the shots in Gaza? And who is going to persuade the Israeli government to rein in those settlors who have expropriated Palestinian land? There’s no doubt that the sparring regional powers, Iran and Saudi Arabia, will have a key role to play, whilst the ability to the United States to encourage moderation from the Israeli side will be crucial. It’s got to happen soon though, lest events spiral out of control.

Which brings me back to moderation. We’ve having some teething problems with our software this weekend, as it is proving difficult to approve comments that are in moderation. Bear with me, as I try various means to get the job done. I will note, in passing, that referring to someone as Adolf isn’t likely to make the cut. Please read our comments policy, especially those amongst you who didn’t read it last week.

Finally, Ed Davey came to speak to Federal Council on Friday night, and there was a set of questions for him to answer. I won’t go into any great detail here, although if any other member of Federal Council is minded to offer their thoughts, they’re more than welcome. I’ll admit that I found it easier to warm to him than I might have expected. And yes, it’s a friendly(ish) audience of people, some of whom Ed knows quite well, but I think that I saw for the first time how he might come across to others beyond the membership of the Liberal Democrats – as a decent, well-meaning person with a backstory that they could relate to. Liberal Democrat leaders often struggle to make an impression with the public, and the general lack of interest from the mainstream media doesn’t help. But I’d like to think that, in a General Election campaign, voters will see someone that comes across as genuine and keen to improve the country they live in.

A win in Mid Bedfordshire would help too, so good luck to everyone involved as we enter the last eleven days of the campaign!

* Mark Valladares is the Monday Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice.