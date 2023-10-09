The attacks on Southern Israel – a personal perspective

This time, it’s personal. My nephew’s fiancé‘s family was in hiding all day in a small room in Kibbutz Magen in Southern Israel that was attacked by Hamas. They survived after fierce fighting. Others were not so fortunate. Hundreds of civilians were murdered, many of whom teenagers and young adults who were at an overnight rave and were machine-gunned.

Other civilians were taken hostage. The clips of an elderly woman and a gun-shot naked young woman being paraded by Hamas and cheered in the streets of Gaza are sickening. There is a video circulating which shows toddlers harassing a 3 year-old Israeli boy who is held hostage. A woman was taken hostage with her two very young daughters. A teenage girl was shown bleeding, hands tied behind her back, dragged out of a vehicle. You cannot watch this and not be repulsed.

And, of course, there are ongoing rocket attacks, in their thousands, directed at major civilian populations – not inadvertently or recklessly but deliberately seeking to cause civilian casualties.

This concerted attack on civilians in their homes and cities is vile; the responsibility lies squarely not just with Hamas, a proscribed organisation for good reason, but with its regional supporters.

Indeed Hamas is a brutal, profoundly antisemitic, terrorist organisation. Just read its charter, especially Article 7 which states that ‘the day of judgment will not come until Muslims fight Jews and kill them. Then, the Jews will hide behind rocks and trees, and the rocks and trees will cry out: ‘O Muslim, there is a Jew hiding behind me, come and kill him’’.

Hamas obviously does not represent all Palestinians, and I am certain its tactics are not generally condoned – we had a living example of a very different approach by the Palestinian UK mission at a fringe event held at Lib Dem conference. Condemnation of its actions should be unqualified and unequivocal as in indeed reflected in the party’s message.

It also, obviously, does not equate rejection of the plight of Palestinians and does not weaken the resolve to secure Palestinians a life in dignity.

And none of this can relieve Israel of its obligations to abide by the laws of armed conflict in Gaza, even when its adversary is clearly and unashamedly ignoring them entirely. It is prohibited under international humanitarian law to inflict collective punishment and to target infrastructure that is vital for the civilian population. The rage and anger at Hamas’ barbarism cannot and does not justify illegal responses. So the coming days will pose a challenge for all of us: to be able to both explicitly assign blame for unspeakable acts of brutality and terror, with no whatabouteries or ‘context’, and to demand that Israel’s response be compliant with its legal – and moral – obligations.

* Dr. Ruvi Ziegler is Associate Professor in International Refugee Law at the University of Reading. He is an Advisory Council member of Liberal Democrats for Seekers of Sanctuary.