Mark Valladares

Lord Paddick to join the Metropolitan Police as a Non Executive Advisor

By | Tue 10th October 2023 - 8:04 am

Metropolitan Police have announced that Lord Brian Paddick is joining them as a Non Executive Advisor.

As a result he is stepping back from his position as a Liberal Democrat Peer to a non-affiliated Peer for the duration of the appointment.

Lord Paddick said:

It is with some sadness that I am leaving the Liberal Democrat Group in the Lords, but I know that they will continue to work as an extraordinary force within Parliament to represent the very best of Liberal Democrat values in this House.

Liberal Democrat Leader Ed Davey MP said:

I wanted to personally thank Lord Paddick for all his incredible work as a peer over the last ten years.

His knowledge and experience has been invaluable to the Liberal Democrats as the Lords Spokesperson for Home Affairs. He has become highly respected by all groups in the Lords and we wish him well in this new challenge. I couldn’t think of anyone better to speak up for the people of London and to advise the Met in their challenges to reform.

We look forward to his return after this role.

