Destitution and homelessness to increase

Draconian new rules are affecting asylum seekers in Home Office accommodation, and those who have been given leave to remain.

If given leave to remain it is a time for rejoicing for an asylum seeker. They are safe, they won’t have to be returned to the country they have fled from, and can begin a new life. But later in the day that the letter with good news is received, a whole set of new problems begin.

Up till August 1st they had twenty-eight days to find somewhere to live, find a job, and probably claim benefits. Even with the help of good friends and organisations, and a helpful local council it takes longer than twenty-eight days. Can you imagine if YOU were suddenly, with no warning, were expected to find a home for yourself and any family, and a way of supporting yourself? YOU who have maybe lived here all your life and have a good circle of friends, family and contacts?

It is Liberal Democrat policy since 2018 that this is an unacceptable strain on people, as well as putting an unrealistic strain on both statutory and voluntary services. To quote from the Lib Dem policy document “After the Final Decision is Made”, “For Those Who Have Been Given Leave to Remain”.

Currently, an asylum seeker who has been given leave to remain, and so becomes a refugee, has to leave the property they are living in, and their support is ended, in twenty-eight days. By the time they are notified, that is often less than twenty-eight days away. In that very short timescale they have to find housing, and either apply for benefits, or, if they can only find a very low paid job, both. Liberal Democrats would increase the timescale from twenty-eight days to sixty days for them to find their own accommodation and income after receiving a decision, and remove the time limit entirely for vulnerable people.

It is appalling that an asylum seeker in this position will now have only seven days under the Government’s new rules. These are people who have been given permission to stay in the UK by the Home Office, they have been believed and accepted, so nobody can say that they should not be here.

It is just not physically possible, and there is already an increase in destitution and homelessness. The British Red Cross estimate that 50,000 refugees will be destitute by the end of this year. Apart from the stress and anxiety for the new refugee, there is an even more unbearable strain for those trying to help, on top of all the stresses there are already.

A briefing is being sent out to all MPs on October 16th. I hope our Liberal Democrat MPs will rise to the occasion, but there is action for individuals and organisations to take in the NACCOM briefing. You can see more detail, and links to sign a letter of protest here. Please do.

* Suzanne Fletcher was a councillor for nearly 30 years and a voluntary advice worker with the CAB for 40 years. Now retired, she is active as a campaigner in the community both as a Lib Dem and with local organisations and author of "Bold as Brass?", the story of Brass Crosby.