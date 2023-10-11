Simon McGrath

Ed Davey : I stand in solidarity and support tonight with Israel and all Israelis

By | Wed 11th October 2023 - 9:20 am

Those were the opening words of a powerful speech by Ed Davey at the  Vigil outside 10 Downing Street on Monday evening following the Hamas attack on Israel. Ed was there  representing our Party with Daisy Cooper. 

Ed went on to say: 

The Liberal Democrats stand in solidarity and support tonight with Jewish people across the world and we stand in support and solidarity with the amazing Jewish community in Great Britain.

And I stand in support together tonight with Tom, with Robert, with David [other speakers].  Let them hear this, the government and the opposition stand in solidarity with Israel and the Jewish people. This most horrendous terrorist attack by the terrorist Hamas must be condemned by everybody completely.

Let us, as we do that, remember the people who were killed. Let us mourn for each and every one of them.

The children, the women, the men who were killed in their homes, killed in their villages, killed as they came together in a festival for music and peace.

That is what the terrorists want to do. They want to kill innocent civilians going about their everyday lives and they must never be forgiven or forgotten that they impose this murderous act on Israel.

And as we mourn the people who were killed, let us remember their families. Their families in Israel who are bereaved. bereaved. Let’s not forget their human suffering, which will go on now for the rest of their lives. And let us, of course, as David quite rightly said, remember particularly the hostages, and let us all together demand, demand that they are released now unconditionally. Let them be released. There will be dark days ahead, but when we stand in solidarity, when we stand for the values that Israel has, the United Kingdom has, we will overcome terrorism, everywhere, and this most blatant act of terrorism. We will defeat terrorism, and we must also think about the safety of the British Jewish community now.

There are people who have hatred in their hearts in our country, who foster antisemitism. They must be opposed now and forever, and at this moment, it is a dangerous moment, and I want to congratulate the Home Secretary and the Mayor of London for coming together. We must all come together to fight antisemitism.

I want to thank you for coming tonight. Your voice is heard by just being here, and let us remember we will need to come together again and again as we stand in solidarity with each other.

* Simon McGrath is a councillor in Wimbledon and a member of the board of Liberal Reform.

