We’ll always have a pro-EU message – but it’ll take time to get to ‘rejoin now’

“That’s the final straw.”

“This isn’t our conference policy.”

“I’m furious – we MUST form a new pro-EU party.”

Those of us who speak with fellow members and supporters will have heard a lot like this over the past few days.

Ed Davey’s interview on Marr may not have fully captured the nuance of our position or even our long-term aim. But as much as we are all still upset about Brexit, contesting the content of that one interview misses the point about the challenges we face.

As we know, the context for us is very difficult. The UK has left the EU. We have lost the biggest political fight in a generation. Our party has only 11 MPs – partly as a result of our failure to get the message right.

But to get a better view on the how we make our case from now, it may be instructive to consider how we became the most pro-EU party in the first place.

The day after the 2016 referendum our then leader Tim Farron addressed a public demonstration at a time when nearly all other politicians were silent.

Tim’s brave decision placed us at the heart of the pro-EU movement. But his message was not a blunt ‘overturn the decision’ – and nor was that our policy.

Tim started with a simple call for a referendum at some point in the future. The formal policy followed to push for a public vote on the government’s deal.

By the 2017 election, the message was that there would be a referendum and we’d campaign for remain. As a candidate in that election, my Eurosceptic Labour opponent told me in hustings to “be honest and just say the Lib Dems want to cancel Brexit”.

When we reached the 2019 European election our position was a punchy ‘bollocks to Brexit’, with a pledge that a vote for us meant a vote for MEPs who would reject the Brexit deal.

And then in autumn 2019, for better or worse, we adopted the position of revoking Article 50. It turned out that decision was for the worse. We polled just 11% soon after.

I can absolutely understand the calls for an immediate rejoin policy and why some members and supporters reacted badly to Ed’s answer. It’s a gut reaction and it would make me feel better too if we took that uncompromising stance.

But in the same way that our position and message evolved before, our position needs to evolve from now – starting from the imperfect reality that we are in. As difficult as it seems, starting from a position of broad pro-Europeanism is the best building block for our stated aim of rejoining when the time is right.

Many have argued that time is now, citing polls showing that half of voters think Brexit was a bad idea and stating that internationalism is a core Lib Dem value. But we should be cautious. Those polls do not mean half of voters want to rejoin the EU tomorrow. We found to our cost that the 6 million people who signed a petition to Revoke Article 50 were unwilling to vote for a party that pledged to do just that. We shouldn’t make a similar false link with rejoin, as attractive as those numbers seem to our internationalist eyes.

For now, being pro-EU with a long-term goal to rejoin is exactly where we should be – as Ed clarified on social media following the interview. We must give our leaders time and space to make the case.

* Max Wilkinson is the Liberal Democrat parliamentary spokesperson for Cheltenham. He was the candidate at the 2019 general election and is a cabinet member on Cheltenham Borough Council.