Contextualising our policies for our constituents

It’s easy to criticise our party’s policy-making process and the amount of policy we produce. Such criticism feels a tad unfair. It’s amiss to suggest that members voluntarily producing detailed policy in their spare time prevent our party from winning its target seats. Our candidates ought to help us win by making our policies relevant to their constituents.

Are we missing an overarching theme that ties our policies together? Absolutely. As mentioned in the Thornhill review, our leader’s job is to develop that vision and articulate it. Is now the right time to roll that out? Well Lockdown 3 probably isn’t the best time to try and win the soul of the nation, as the nation is far more interested in Covid.

Until then, candidates should be thinking of ways to promote the policies we have. For example, in response to the Government’s Jobs White Paper Statement, Daisy Cooper asked Gavin Williamson if the government would consider offering a lifetime grant instead of a lifetime loan entitlement. Daisy pointed out that mature students aren’t particularly keen to take on extra debt they’ll be paying off until retirement. She suggested that the government consider the Liberal Democrats’ Skills Wallet instead.

The Skills Wallet is a policy the country sorely needs. Millions of people are out of work or reconsidering their careers. Covid aside, there are two trends reshaping our economy, one is digital transformation – more and more processes are being automated or moving online, leaving entire organisations and job roles redundant. This has been evident for years; think of the disappearance of travel agents.

The other, less cited, reason for the shedding of jobs is the steady process of mergers, acquisitions and consolidations, particularly harmful in regional economies where there are fewer employers. For example, back in the 1990s my Mum and Dad used to work for Whitbread, which had offices in Gloucester and Cheltenham. Since then, Whitbread has been through 3 separate international mergers, each time shedding jobs in pursuit of “efficiency savings”. During such mergers back office jobs like HR were lost – why pay for 3 HR departments when you can consolidate them into one? Consequently, those jobs disappeared out of Gloucestershire, and Whitbread’s old offices are for sale.

Fortunately, as some sectors shrink others grow. Cyber Security is one such sector and Cheltenham Borough Council is doing a fantastic job of cultivating a cyber sector here. The aim is for Cheltenham to become the UK’s cyber capital, a key challenge is sourcing a skilled workforce. To do so, Cheltenham needs to be producing a pipeline of young talent but also retraining local people who might want to make a career switch. Unfortunately, many organisations are unwilling to pay for someone to learn on the job, as over the past decade training budgets have been cut as companies made “efficiency savings”. Many people can’t afford to pay for the retraining by themselves. With companies reluctant to invest in training, it’s logical for the state to step in and give its citizens the freedom to train themselves.

With the right training, all sorts of people can move into growing sectors like Cyber. In my work as a data privacy manager I have worked alongside colleagues with backgrounds in chemistry, the civil service, and sales. In practice, anybody who has experience of managing internal processes, project management or communications can retrain and work in Cyber. This is where the Liberal Democrats’ Skills Wallet becomes a highly relevant policy, it empowers people to make the leap into higher-paying jobs and boost Britain’s flagging productivity. A lot of our policy is highly relevant, so let’s start selling it.

* David is the former Parliamentary Candidate for North Dorset. He helped write our party's response to the government's National Data Strategy and has recently moved back to his hometown, Cheltenham.