The danger of anti-vaccine propaganda

Embed from Getty Images

I recently had Covid-19 myself and although it was not a serious case compared to many others, it knocked me for six and I was unable to do anything for several weeks. The first symptom I noticed was losing my sense of smell. Over the following 48 hours, I became very unwell. I suffered from severe headaches, which made me feel nauseous and every time I stood up, I had terrible vertigo. I could barely walk, so all I could do was to take painkillers, drink hot water with ginger, honey and lemon, and stay in bed. I requested an NHS home-test kit, which arrived within 48 hours and the results arrived within another 48 hours. An amazing NHS 111 staff member rang me 3 times on the fifth day of my illness to check on me as I had become so poorly and she was concerned.

Thankfully, by the 7th day I began to feel a little better. Even though I am no longer in quarantine, I am still suffering from the after-effects. I’m easing myself back into work as I still get tired and my sense of taste and smell have not returned fully. I have spoken to many people who say that the long-term effects of having COVDI-19 can be debilitating.

My experience, and that of many other people have reinforced my belief that it is absolutely crucial for everyone to have the vaccine as soon as it is offered to them. The medical professionals do not gain anything by endorsing the safety and effectiveness of these vaccines; they do it for our wellbeing and for the benefit of the country as a whole. The COVID-19 conspiracy theories are not initiated by medical professionals. For whatever reason, these myths are often invented by people with hidden agendas, or those who simply enjoy creating controversy. Some of these myths gain traction through social media, preying on the gullibility of some and others’ mistrust of government and the media. These myths are far more dangerous than not having the vaccine.

In order to protect our communities and the economy, it is the responsibility of every individual in the borough take up the vaccine. Only by adhering to this collective responsibility can we hope to tackle this problem effectively.

Recent research conducted by the Royal Society for Public Health has shown that people on lower incomes appear to be less confident about a vaccine, with a wealth gap in take-up. 84% of high earners are planning to get vaccinated, compared with 70% of low earners. Ethnicity also appears to influence take up. 57% of Black, Asian and Minority Ethic people said they would take the vaccine compared with 79% of white people. The highest region for rejections was in London (14%). Several different surveys have also revealed that women are less likely to take the vaccine than men.

The reality is that the anti-vaccine rhetoric posted on social media from claims that it could alter a person’s DNA, that microchips could be injected (simply because Bill Gates funds vaccine research), and that COVID either doesn’t exist or is not an issue. This type of misinformation has had a huge impact on communities. People naturally feel afraid of the unknown and as this vaccine is new, and the conspiracy theorists exploit this fear, not just in the UK but other countries.

This is not a new phenomenon. In the 19th century, the UK saw a rise of anti-vaccine campaigners when the smallpox immunisation programme was introduced, but because of the vaccine, smallpox was eventually eradicated. For decades, vaccination programmes have become vital for preventing and eradicating deadly and crippling illnesses such as polio, diphtheria, cholera, typhoid and malaria. My mother reminded me of the cholera pandemic that claimed the lives of thousands in Bangladesh in the late 60s. Even the standard MMR vaccine administered to children has prevented unnecessary suffering and potential life-changing complications, or even death.

I recently wrote to the Corporate Director for Health, Adults and Community for the London Borough of Tower Hamlets, stressing the importance of rolling out a local COVID vaccine campaign in order to address the misinformation and conspiracy theories. This should be a combined effort between all councillors, stakeholders and faith leaders to counter the many myths that are circulating, particularly across social media.

In October 2020, YouTube announced that it would remove videos containing COVID-19 vaccine information, which should be a responsibility of all social media platforms. As individuals, councillors and community leaders, we all have a duty to report misinformation and work together to debunk the anti-vaccine myths and encourage the take up of something that will change our lives for the better. After all, it is only by vaccinating a critical mass of people that we can hope to eliminate this virus.

* Rabina Khan is a councillor in Tower Hamlets and Special Advisor to Lib Dem peers. Her book, book My Hair is Pink Under This Veil (BiteBack Publishers) is due out in March 2021.