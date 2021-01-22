Post-Brexit political campaigning

Brexit is not over. Nor have the Liberal Democrats given up on the issue – nor should you. Ed Davey and others have taken the tactical decision that the campaigning priority now should be on the government’s incompetence across the board. The Conservatives now ‘own’ Brexit, and are struggling with the consequences of sacrificing free access for the illusion of sovereignty. They would love us to come out at once for rejoining: that would allow them to return to blaming ‘remoaners’ for somehow sabotaging Brexit, and avoid having to explain how they got us into this mess.

Voters are tired and confused by bitter arguments over the EU. A clear majority now recognise the costs, and consider leaving a mistake; but there is not yet widespread support for trying to rejoin a month after we left. Better for us immediately to focus on the detailed implications, issue by issue, and let voters come to terms with the painful reality of losing easy access to our neighbours’ countries and markets.

The Times on 21st January reported that the highly effective letter from professional musicians it had published the day before, which had led the Culture Secretary to retreat from his previously unhelpful position on future reciprocal EU working permits, had been ‘organised by the Liberal Democrats’ (thanks to our DCMS team, with Paul Strasburger in the lead on this). Alastair Carmichael has been vocal in support of the fishermen now unable to transport and sell their fish in continental markets. Jenny Randerson is campaigning in support of hauliers struggling with delays and paperwork. Your parliamentary team are now stirring on the petty decision to deny the EU Representative in London diplomatic status: a gesture that will delight European Research Group MPs, but lose further good will among EU governments.

Much of what is now going wrong was perfectly obvious from the start of the Brexit negotiations, but denied by the hard Brexiteers who voted down Theresa May’s less minimalist deal and pushed for ‘sovereignty’ at the cost of all other considerations. It may well get worse. It won’t help us to say ‘We told you so’ to voters who are beginning to change their minds. Better to help those adversely affected challenge the government on why it misled them on the consequences of Brexit.

I joined the Liberal Party in 1960, partly because Jo Grimond’s commitment to European integration and his dismissal of the illusions of post-imperial great power status. I haven’t changed my mind, nor have my colleagues. The UK is now out, but the closeness of the future relationship remains to be negotiated, issue by detailed issue, over the coming months and years. The government will struggle between the determined hostility of its Ultras to everything European and the reasoned case for institutionalised cooperation. We will argue the case for closer association, which may create a popular momentum to reopen the question of membership.

One of the next struggles the government will face is how to define ‘Global Britain.’ The Ultras are calling for a ‘tilt to the Pacific’ which will minimise foreign and defence cooperation with Europe and link Britain closely to Australia, New Zealand and Singapore (and of course the USA). An ‘Integrated Review’ of UK foreign and defence policy was promised for the Autumn of 2020. Its delay, until March at least, partly reflects inability to agree how to include a European dimension; Boris Johnson is excited about ‘returning our forces east of Suez’ and sending a carrier task force to the South China Sea. Liberal Democrats will challenge the illusions of ‘Global Britain’, asking (alongside others) whether the threat from Russia still matters and how cooperation with France, the Netherlands and Germany will be sustained.

This incompetent, incoherent and corrupt government will stumble over its own contradictions. And we must expose those contradictions, while developing an alternative narrative about Britain and its place in the world.

* Lord Wallace of Saltaire is a Liberal Democrat member of the House of Lords.