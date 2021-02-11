Claire Halliwell

Welsh Lib Dems launch Volunteer Awards

The Welsh Liberal Democrats, like all local parties across the UK, are dependent on its volunteers.

The Volunteer Awards aim to recognise those “super-volunteers” who are pillars of liberalism in their local communities and have contributed to the successes of the Welsh Party.

All members are invited to nominate volunteers who they think deserve recognition in the following categories:

  • Outstanding Leadership, Dedication or Success in Local Government
  • Unsung Hero
  • Best Contribution to Advancing Diversity
  • Outstanding contribution to Welsh Party success by a member of the Welsh Young Liberals
  • Local Team of the Year
  • Lifetime Achievement Award

Any member may make as many nominations as they wish, in as many categories as they wish. Nominations will close at mid-day on Friday 26th February.

Read more and nominate your award winners at www.welshlibdems.wales/volunteer-awards

* Claire Halliwell is the Chief Executive of the Welsh Liberal Democrats Claire and a member and activist in Cardiff South and Penarth

