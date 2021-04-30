NewsHound

Welsh Lib Dems pledge to make every town in Wales a “Tree Town”

By | Fri 30th April 2021 - 8:46 am

Welsh Liberal Democrats have announced plans to make every town in Wales a Tree Town. This would see every council preparing a long term Tree and Woodland Strategy to deliver and sustain a minimum of 20% tree cover in urban areas and 30% tree cover for all new developments.

Leader of the Welsh Liberal Democrats Jane Dodds said:

“This is part of a range of tough new measures to tackle the climate emergency, including spending the equivalent of £1bn per year to protect our natural environment, create new green jobs, and create a greener economy.

“We have made a commitment to tackling climate change with local initiatives such as tree planting that would clean up the country’s air.”

Commenting on their proposal Welsh Liberal Democrat Environment spokesperson Rodney Berman said:

“In the last year we have all come to appreciate our surroundings as we’ve been told to stay local. There is no doubt that we live in a country with many beautiful areas, but there’s much that needs to be done to leave a thriving planet for future generations.

“We need to urgently clean up the air we breathe across our towns and there is no better way to do this than promoting tree planting in our local communities. 

“The Welsh Liberal Democrats want a cleaner, greener Wales where we protect our local environment, clean up our air and importantly create local green jobs. 

“As climate change becomes more of a pressing issue we cannot stand by. We would act to put a greener cleaner recovery first by getting our towns to plant trees and protect their local environments.”

