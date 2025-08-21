Welsh Liberal Democrats announce candidates for two Senedd constituencies

Mike Hamilton will head the Party’s list for the Casnewydd Islwyn (Newport and Islwyn) constituency at the 2026 Senedd election following a party selection process in the constituency.

Casnewydd Islwyn is one of the new constituencies for the 2026 Welsh Parliament elections, covering the Westminster constituencies of Newport East and Newport West and Islwyn.

Dr Mike Hamilton is a former Merchant Navy Engineer and archaeologist, who is well known in Newport for his community campaigning. He is a former Deputy Leader of Newport Council. Speaking following his selection, Dr Hamilton thanked local Party members for backing him, and said:

Wales needs change after 26 years of mismanagement. We need proper strategic management of the Welsh economy, not endless money wasting on vanity projects. We need to fix the fundamental problems with the Welsh NHS, where Welsh patients wait much longer than English patients for key operations, despite equivalent per-patient spending. And we need to ensure that Wales shows moral leadership on Gaza, where war crimes and human rights abuses have been met with a supine response by the UK Labour Government.

Mike Hamilton will be joined on the Party list for the constituency by John Miller.

Meanwhile, Kevin Wilkins will head the Party’s list for the Sir Fynwy Torfaen constituency at the 2026 Senedd election following a party selection process in the constituency.

Sir Fynwy Torfaen is one of the new constituencies for the 2026 Welsh Parliament elections, covering the Westminster constituencies of Monmouthshire and Torfaen.

Kevin Wilkins lives in Abergavenny, having returned to Wales after 30 years living and working around Cambridge. He has long experience of successful community campaigning; over the years, he has successfully fought to save a library, a post office and a bus service when they were under threat and he helped save an avenue of cherry trees from the axe. If elected, improving our NHS and protecting our rivers would be his top priorities.

Speaking following news of his selection, Mr Wilkins said:

I am honoured to have been selected as a Liberal Democrat candidate for Sir Fynwy Torfaen. Monmouthshire and Torfaen contain very different communities all of which face real challenges at the moment. Our NHS in Wales is really struggling, the economy is stalling and our beautiful local rivers are dying. We need better answers than those offered by Labour and the Tories. I look forward to campaigning alongside Brendan and my Lib Dem friends and colleagues to offer a fair, green and humane alternative to the failings of decades of Labour and Tory rule.

Kevin Wilkins will be joined on the Party list for the constituency by Brendan Roberts, a community councillor and local campaigner in Henllys.

The Liberal Democrats secured over 3.5 million votes at last year’s general election, becoming the largest third party in the UK since 1923 with 72 MPs. The Party built a brand for itself on tackling sewage pollution in local rivers and seas, proposing plans to prioritise social care to fix the NHS and supporting small and medium-sized businesses.

In recent months, the Party has been holding the new Labour Government to account on the sky-high NHS waiting lists in Wales, campaigning against Labour’s rise in national insurance and calling on Labour to cancel tax breaks for the big banks instead of cutting vital support for people with disabilities.

The 2026 elections will be conducted under a proportional representation system, with 6 Members of the Senedd per constituency. This means that multiple political parties will be represented in each area and candidates for smaller parties have a good chance of getting elected.

The Welsh Liberal Democrats are heading into the Senedd elections with a focus on campaigning for improved access to childcare provision, support for small businesses and investing in social care to tackle the crisis in the Welsh NHS.