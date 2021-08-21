Wendy Chamberlain: Lib Dems stand for people politics, not grievance politics

This weekend, we’re publishing all the speeches from Alex Cole-Hamilton’s launch event. Here’s Wendy Chamberlain MP talking about

I am so excited to be here with you all today, because today is a new beginning with a new generation of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, exemplified by Jack Norquoy, and under our new leader Alex Cole-Hamilton.

I’ve been a member of this party for only six years. I always joke that I joined crying at Nick Clegg on the Telly in the aftermath of the General Election result of 2015.

That was the start of my journey. If you had told me that I would be an MP for the party within 5 years of joining, I would have laughed very loudly. But this is what this party does, it welcomes with open arms.

Having served in the police until 2011, I could have joined the party then – after all Scottish Liberal Democrats had always had my vote. Watching Nick Clegg, and hearing the core liberal values he espoused, it hit me.

Scotland couldn’t afford to lose those values, or the opportunity to vote for representatives who held them. And that the Scottish Liberal Democrats needed more than my vote, they needed me and others to get involved.

Autumn 2015 – I find myself making my first contribution at a party conference: introducing my now dear friend, Willie Rennie, as he made his then Leader’s speech. If it wasn’t for him I wouldn’t be standing here as North East Fife’s representative in Westminster, and our party wouldn’t be where it was today as it now looks forward beyond the last decade with Willie at the helm.

Across Scotland, where we have representation whether at Council, Holyrood and Westminster, people see the benefit of having a Scottish Liberal Democrat representative. We work hard to get elected – knocking doors all year round, on the phones checking in on the vulnerable during the early stages of the pandemic, delivering leaflets to get our message across as we need to as a smaller party.

Because without those hard-working community campaigners – people like Alex, people like Willie – we can never deliver that change that we want to see in Scotland.

Liberal Democrats need the people of Scotland. And the people of Scotland need Liberal Democrats.

I know we sometimes feel we might be small – but when we work together, we are can be a mighty force.

I saw that in my first campaign, in 2016 – helping get Willie elected in North East Fife; and seeing Alex elected here.

You saw it just a couple of months ago – in Chesham and Amersham where the Liberal Democrats took out a chunk of the Tory Blue Wall. No other party is placed to do that.

Too many people feel forgotten and ignored.

They feel like no-one is listening to them.

And when we demonstrate how hard we work, people notice. We succeed. We never take you for granted. Alex’s own history making election result here in Edinburgh Western demonstrates that that hard work is recognised and appreciated by those we represent.

Local people are the beating heart of our politics. That is why we campaign so hard.

Willie did.

Alex does.

And I will continue to do so in North East Fife, in Westminster:

It’s worth reflecting on the overall makeup of our Westminster parliamentary and the role that our Scottish MPs play within it. We’re a third of the parliamentary party. We are a strong voice – and I can assure you we aren’t backwards at coming forwards! – in our group which means our English colleagues are well aware of what policies mean for Scotland and other devolved administrations (including our close relationship with Alliance).

We hold senior roles – Christine in Treasury, Alistair in Home Affairs and the experience of Jamie Stone in Defence at this globally troubled time. No other UK party can say that. And we represent not a branch office, but a fully federal State Party.

We are the true advocates of devolution, not to further the cause of separation, but because we fundamentally believe in devolving power to where decisions can best be made, right to a local community level.

And we are European to our core. We’ve never shied away from advocating for the closest of relationships with our European neighbours nor jettisoned or embraced it when it seemed electorally advantageous.

We need to offer an alternative. A positive alternative.

Scottish politics is stuck between a rock and a hard place. You’ve got two narrow nationalisms. They offer nothing. Each is obsessed – not with improving people’s lives, no-one can look at this week’s GERS figures and not appreciate the spending cuts and tax rises that would be required for Scotland were it to choose to leave the UK – but with preventing the other side from winning. It’s toxic.

And it’s been like this for a decade.

You can feel it. This Scottish Government – regardless of the extraordinary nature of a Covid-19 election in May – this government is tired.

What’s been unfolding before our eyes over the last couple of years is the chickens coming home to roost after fifteen years of the SNP’s centralisation agenda – health, education, justice, the lack of any coherent industrial strategy, the failure to deliver against the climate emergency agenda by reducing demand on fossil fuels or enabling people to access new technologies and jobs.

Now we might agree with the SNP on their diagnosis: they’re right – the old, Westminster politics isn’t working.

But we are totally at odds with them over the cure.

We want to tackle the problems of Scottish society – not blame them on Westminster.

People politics, not grievance politics.

Reducing inequality, not increasing division.

I know which vision I would rather have of the future. The vast majority of people who get involved in politics as either an activist or with ambitions of more, do it for the right reasons. Isn’t that what politics is ultimately all about – helping improve the community you live in and the wider world?

That is the vision we must offer. And that is what Alex will deliver.

A Liberal future for Scotland. One of positivity and hope.

We stand where the majority of people in Scotland stand.

We are the new generation of Scottish Liberal Democrats.

And now it is our time to take this party forward. That is our mission.

It is time to build Scotland’s Liberal future.