NewsHound

Wera Hobhouse: A new direction for the Liberal Democrats

By | Sun 31st May 2020 - 2:55 pm

Wera Hobhouse has set out her vision for the party on her website.

It’s about making a clean break with the last decade and abandoning one key element of our strategy and reigniting another.

The time for equidistance is over:

The mistake was to see our party in the political centre, standing equally between right and left. In this day and age, the biggest threat to liberalism – not just in Britain – comes from the right.

Our reasons for entering coalition with the Conservatives in 2010 were well intended, but we ended up undermining our values. We ultimately legitimised the Conservatives’ long-term illiberal, nationalist agenda.

She argues this cost us:

By aiming so much fire at Labour (rather than just distinguishing ourselves from Labour) we weakened the centre-left as a whole. As a consequence, we strengthened the Conservatives and thereby shot ourselves in the foot in the majority of constituencies where our immediate opponent was Conservative.

We need to keep open the possibility of rejoining the EU:

We were right to take an unequivocal anti-Brexit stance working with other parties on the centre-left, to set the national agenda and to successfully pressure the Labour Party into backing a People’s Vote. The Revoke position indeed proved a lot harder to explain than intended. But the clear ‘Stop Brexit’ message in the European Elections, which arose from the same unflinching, strident pro-EU position, is what catapulted us back to relevance in the national conversation in May.

Going forward we should be proud of the dynamic pro-European movement which has been at the heart of our national revival. We must keep the flame of EU membership alive as a genuine possibility for Britain, because if the flame goes out it may never be relit.

* Newshound: bringing you the best Lib Dem commentary published in print or online.

Read more by or more about or .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarRichard Underhill 31st May - 3:43pm
    Paul Holmes 10th May '20 - 9:43pm: I was the first elected federal conference delegate to speak under the new logo, saying "we put liberty...
  • User AvatarRichard Underhill 31st May - 3:21pm
    So why did we lose the 1929 general election? Did we support equal votes for women? Why would we want world government? (except as a...
  • User AvatarJoseph Bourke 31st May - 3:12pm
    They say trouble comes in threes. If this pandemic is to be followed by a global economic depression and then a global warming crisis, that...
  • User AvatarJoseph Bourke 31st May - 2:47pm
    A thoughtful piece, Simon. Norman Lamb continues to champion the importance of bringing mental health into parity with physical health. It is an issue that...
  • User AvatarDavid Raw 31st May - 2:40pm
    And you can include poor old Greece as well, Glenn. "The measures put in place in Greece are among the most proactive and strictest in...
  • User AvatarDavid Raw 31st May - 2:23pm
    Denmark, Norway, Germany.