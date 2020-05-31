Mary Reid

Isolation diary: Blessing

By | Sun 31st May 2020 - 5:00 pm

This is really rather special.

There have been lots of collaborative music projects during lockdown, with varying degrees of success, but the story behind this one is rather different. Churches in many countries around the world have stitched together their version of The Blessing by Elevation Music including The UK Blessing.

In Ireland three weeks ago a group of friends conceived the idea of producing a Blessing with a distinctive Irish flavour. But importantly it was to bring together churches and Christian organisations from right across the island, from across all the Christian traditions and incorporating all styles of music used in worship.

The old Celtic song “Be Thou My Vision” was adopted as The Irish Blessing, the music was arranged, a website was set up and a call went out for musicians to play or sing.  They received 420 responses, representing all 32 counties in Northern Ireland and the Republic. You can see the breadth of the vision in the video – monks, drummers, orchestral players, Irish dancers, singers in every style, even a piper and a church bell, and The Priests put in an appearance too. Contributions came in from churches of all denominations including those serving immigrant communities.

Every single musical contribution was included in the final version. Each group dedicated the blessing to a local organisation supporting people during the pandemic – you can see the lists of all the churches and organisations involved, plus the dedications here.

That’s amazing, but that’s not why it is so special to me. My son, Stu Reid, is a music producer, and also works as a part-time priest in the Church of Ireland. He was involved from the start, and he produced and mixed the sound that you hear. It was the most complex project he has ever worked on, with over 700 tracks to integrate, and I don’t think he has had much sleep over the last week. But the result is glorious.

 

Please note

We have been in full self-isolation since 16th March to protect my husband whose immune system is compromised.

If you are in self-isolation then join the Lib Dems in self-isolation Facebook group.

You can find my previous Isolation diaries here.

 

* Mary Reid is a contributing editor on Lib Dem Voice. She was a councillor in Kingston upon Thames where she is still very active with the local party.

Read more by or more about .
This entry was posted in Op-eds.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarJohn Littler 31st May - 6:53pm
    Lawrence, why would Labour go in with the SNP. They have had a visceral hatred for each other for decades and primarily chase exactly the...
  • User AvatarPaul Barker 31st May - 6:45pm
    If this is really the best that Wera can come up with then She wont be getting my Vote. Wera is against Equidistance but who...
  • User AvatarLaurence Cox 31st May - 6:44pm
    @Richard Underhill If Labour need both us and the SNP to make an overall majority, that means that the Tories will be close to an...
  • User Avatarmarcstevens 31st May - 6:42pm
    Yes mine as a low income council tenant on a 0 hours contract. My workplace has shutdown due to the pandemic and I don't know...
  • User AvatarGeorge Kendall 31st May - 6:41pm
    @Joseph Bourke Thanks, Joe. When I have time, I'll read the whole report. Regarding the extract, I have a couple of reservations. While I strongly...
  • User AvatarJohn Littler 31st May - 6:37pm
    Wera is right. The only political space that the LibDems can occupy that could add up to anything at least under FPTP voting is on...