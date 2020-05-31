Isolation diary: Blessing

This is really rather special.

There have been lots of collaborative music projects during lockdown, with varying degrees of success, but the story behind this one is rather different. Churches in many countries around the world have stitched together their version of The Blessing by Elevation Music including The UK Blessing.

In Ireland three weeks ago a group of friends conceived the idea of producing a Blessing with a distinctive Irish flavour. But importantly it was to bring together churches and Christian organisations from right across the island, from across all the Christian traditions and incorporating all styles of music used in worship.

The old Celtic song “Be Thou My Vision” was adopted as The Irish Blessing, the music was arranged, a website was set up and a call went out for musicians to play or sing. They received 420 responses, representing all 32 counties in Northern Ireland and the Republic. You can see the breadth of the vision in the video – monks, drummers, orchestral players, Irish dancers, singers in every style, even a piper and a church bell, and The Priests put in an appearance too. Contributions came in from churches of all denominations including those serving immigrant communities.

Every single musical contribution was included in the final version. Each group dedicated the blessing to a local organisation supporting people during the pandemic – you can see the lists of all the churches and organisations involved, plus the dedications here.

That’s amazing, but that’s not why it is so special to me. My son, Stu Reid, is a music producer, and also works as a part-time priest in the Church of Ireland. He was involved from the start, and he produced and mixed the sound that you hear. It was the most complex project he has ever worked on, with over 700 tracks to integrate, and I don’t think he has had much sleep over the last week. But the result is glorious.

