Wera Hobhouse: Democracy is failing us – Day of Action Saturday 31 July

Attacks on our fragile democracy are ramping up. The evidence comes in a raft of recent Government proposals that include voter ID cards, curbs on peaceful protest and plans to introduce more elections by First Past the Post (FPTP).

Take the controversial plan to introduce voter ID cards, proposed as part of the Elections Bill. This would actually disenfranchise millions more voters. Ministers say asking voters to prove their identities will safeguard against potential voter fraud in polling stations. They also claim that ‘showing identification is something people of all backgrounds do every day’. But I’m not convinced there is any evidence that voter fraud is even an issue. You could be forgiven for thinking this is a tactic put forward by a Tory Government fearful that its ‘blue wall’ will come crashing down at the next general election. Their crushing defeat at the Chesham and Amersham by-election certainly goes to show how a well-fought campaign at grassroots level can do so much to bring communities together.

But our diverse communities have different beliefs and interests that cannot be truly represented under FPTP. The policing bill before parliament jeopardizes our basic civil liberties and will significantly reduce our right to peacefully protest. The right to protest has driven positive change, time and time again. It is fundamental to any democracy; fundamental for communities to be heard. And yet there is a sense of powerlessness to stop it from becoming law because of the Government’s huge majority gifted to them thanks to FPTP.

And of course, there can be improvements made to the way our Mayors and Police and Crime Commissioners (PCCs) are elected. The supplementary voting system used in May’s elections is far from perfect but if Home Secretary Priti Patel has her way, future elections for these officials would move to FPTP. That kind of voting reform is the complete opposite to how Liberal Democrats view this important issue. I will certainly continue to oppose any attempt to change mayoral and PCC elections to First Past the Post.

To paint a picture of what good democracy looks like, there is only one place to start, and that’s with voting reform. A proportional voting system delivers a more consensus-based democracy in which no single party dominates. The complete antithesis of the way Westminster works. That is why, as Liberal Democrats, we believe that changing the voting system is key to unlocking fairness, where people can feel represented at the ballot box.

Better democracy would strengthen accountability and improve transparency. We should keep ranked ballots for single winner elections like Mayors and PCCs. And moving to forms of Proportional Representation for UK general elections as well as all local councils is the change we so desperately need.

That’s why I’m lending my support to Make Votes Matter’s summer day of action on Saturday 31st July. Make Noise for PR will bring together people from across the UK to condemn these attacks on our democracy, united in a common goal to win equal votes.

You should too. We must break the silence on our undemocratic voting system.

* Wera Hobhouse is the Member of Parliament for Bath. She is Liberal Democrat Leader of the House of Commons and the Liberal Democrat Spokesperson for Justice and Women and Equalities