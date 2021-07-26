The necessity of satire

Over the last decade or so I have regularly asked myself what forms of resistance are appropriate in the face of populist/authoritarian/power grabbing regimes. Ultimately they have to be removed at the ballot box so some of us doggedly carry on organising and campaigning in spite of outdated electoral systems and huge amounts of money being fed into elections and pre-election PR machines. In the UK we can throw in a very lopsided set of national newspapers and the future for our politically diminished country does not look bright.

I keep coming back to satire. When I was in the former Czechoslovakia a year after the Prague Spring of 1967, our hosts were distributing clandestine leaflets criticising the puppet government reimposed by the Soviet Union. Quite a bit of this “samizdat” material was satirical and cartoons had a significant part to play. Democracy was not established until decades later but the satire and accompanying laughter provided hope in dark days.

Liberal Democrats know a bit about alternative media and are used to pushing it through letterboxes, but we have not yet found ourselves in samizdat territory as such. Nevertheless we may need to ramp up the satire dimension in the next few years.

For many of us of a certain age “That Was The Week That Was” on BBC TV was formative. It ran for two years in 1962 and 1963 and was pulled because of the forthcoming 1964 election. Cutting your political teeth on the speeches of Jo Grimond and the jokes, sketches and songs of the talented TW3 gang contributed to a sound upbringing.

In more recent decades I have enjoyed Private Eye dropping through the letterbox on alternate Wednesdays. It is rather different in style to the Methodist Recorder which comes on Thursday (in which I check my absence from the obituary column) but both publications do a good line in cartoons. The Eye inevitably dips its toes into bad taste occasionally but that is a small price to pay for a fortnightly breath of fresh air, which cheers me up, makes me laugh and strengthens my arm in the struggle against the forces of darkness.

Throughout the pandemic there has been a wonderful serious page contributed by “MD” who offers a sober medical view of what Government and the health authorities have done – and the consequences. Ian Hislop has not paid me to say so, but in the absence of a public enquiry, any edition of Private Eye is worth buying for that alone.

In early September I hope to celebrate another year of staying alive. I was born on exactly the same day as Freddie Mercury and later in the autumn there may be some recognition of the thirtieth anniversary of his death on 24th November. It is also the birthday of Carlo Coloddi. Who he? He created the arch-liar Pinocchio. And the man who died on that day created “The Great Pretender.” As we contemplate those who wield chaotic power over us, if that’s not a cue for satire, I don’t know what is.

* Geoff Reid is a Bradford City Councillor and a retired Methodist Minister.