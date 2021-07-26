Conference to confirm our internationalism

For years now committed internationalists in the party have complained that our reputation for internationalism is fading and that parish pump politics has taken over. Worries are being expressed that we could lose that internationalist core vote that has identified with us for decades. Despite serial attempts at proposing emergency motions on international crises to conference, these have repeatedly fallen way behind domestic issues in the ballot and not received a debate. Similarly droves of new members who joined us as pro-Europeans to fight Brexit have not seen their key issue high enough up the agenda. The good news is that change is on the way.

At Spring Conference our Europe motion which restated our long-term aim of getting back to the centre of Europe kicked off a new international focus. Working with our European allies is fundamental to the UK reclaiming a meaningful international presence. Autumn Conference this year will see several international themes on the agenda, as well as starting a series of detailed motions to give us a road map to the closest possible relationship with the EU, and eventual membership.

Starting with Europe, FPC have created a subgroup to bring forward specific policies relating to our relationship with the EU. The first of these looks at cultural links such as Erasmus Plus, as well as the much-publicised problems for performers in touring productions getting the necessary work visas. This is one of many areas where the government has taken an unnecessarily hard line on Brexit and could have negotiated a much closer deal, even within its own ideological straitjacket. Next year it is planned to look at the trading relationship with the EU, as we will need to clarify our position before a possible early election, which is likely to take place in 2023.

FIRC, in collaboration with Sarah Olney have put together a more general international trade motion for this autumn, looking at the principles which should be employed in signing trade deals with countries around the world. The government has rushed headlong into trade deals with Cambodia and Cameroon, both of which have been sanctioned by the EU and US respectively, for their retreat from democracy and respect for human rights. We have since seen the Australia deal which allows the import of foodstuffs produced using methods that are illegal for our own farmers. What are the principles that we as a party should bring to bear?

Congratulations go to Young Liberals who I am told have managed to get a foreign policy motion accepted for debate for the first time since apartheid in the late 1960s. Their motion on the Uyghur genocide will no doubt produce a passionate debate. They were good enough to consult our China subcommittee for comment and we responded with suggestions aimed at getting the debate selected.

Layla Moran and her team have drafted a motion after consultation with FIRC on the current situation in Israel/Palestine, where there has been a recent upsurge in conflict; in the West Bank related to evictions and in Gaza where the Israelis have overreacted yet again to a wave of rocket attacks. With Netanyahu suddenly ousted, is there a space for the new government to get peace talks back on track, or will the differences between Bennett and Lapid prove too great to develop a coherent position?

We also have plenty of stimulating fringe events to savour. LD Friends of Palestine have a fringe developing the theme of the Layla’s motion. The majority on FIRC thought the text was balanced, but the subject never finds unanimity.

FIRC are also running a fringe on policy towards China organised by George Cunningham, who chairs our China subcommittee. The appropriate approach to China’s more assertive foreign policy has caused some hot debates within the party, with disquiet over its human rights record in Xinjiang, The tearing up of the agreement and ending of press freedom in Hong Kong and the mixed results of the belt and Road Initiative. German Green MEP Reinhard Butikofer has confirmed as a speaker. He is Chair of the EP China delegation and was my principle help in getting imprisoned Uyghur academic Ilham Tohti the Sakhraov Prize in 2019. He is one of the parliamentarians banned by the Chinese government.

LDEG will be running a one-day conference based on the EU’s Conference on the Future of Europe on 30th October but will be having a preliminary debate on the UK position at their fringe event. FPC may also be consulting on future detailed Europe policy that is likely to emerge next year. LIBG are organising a fringe on Russian interference in other countries such as Belarus and Ukraine in another debate with geopolitical importance.

I write this as an encouragement for all with an interest in matters international and European to register for Conference, which will have the strongest international flavour since I became a delegate in 1996.

* Phil Bennion is the Chair of the Party's Federal International Relations Committee and former MEP for the West Midlands.