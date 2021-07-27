Cable causes controversy over Uyghurs comments

Our beloved former leader Sir Vince Cable took to a new right wing tv news channel last night to have a pint with Nigel Farage.
During that interview he basically said that we shouldn’t call the brutality that the Chinese authorities are inflicting on to the Uyghur population genocide. He said:
“The use of the word genocide is not right here. There is terrible human rights abuse in many countries of minorities and China is one of them and they have abused those minorities for sure but calling it genocide is hyping the language.”
I wonder if he would consider that Amnesty International were “hyping the language” in their report last month in which they described China’s treatment of the Uyghurs as “crimes against humanity.” Over 160 pages, they outlined horrific human rights abuses:
Agnes Callanard, Amnesty’s Secretary General said:
Uyghurs, Kazakhs and other Muslim minorities face crimes against humanity and other serious human rights violations that threaten to erase their religious and cultural identities.
“It should shock the conscience of humanity that massive numbers of people have been subjected to brainwashing, torture and other degrading treatment in internment camps, while millions more live in fear amid a vast surveillance apparatus.”
In February, the BBC reported on allegations of systematic rape in detention camps:
Tursunay Ziawudun, who fled Xinjiang after her release and is now in the US, said women were removed from the cells “every night” and raped by one or more masked Chinese men. She said she was tortured and later gang-raped on three occasions, each time by two or three men.
Earlier this year, the US Government described the treatment of the Uyghurs as genocide in its annual report on global human rights practices:
Genocide and crimes against humanity occurred during the year against the predominantly Muslim Uyghurs and other ethnic and religious minority groups in Xinjiang. These crimes were continuing and include: the arbitrary imprisonment or other severe deprivation of physical liberty of more than one million civilians; forced sterilization, coerced abortions, and more restrictive application of China’s birth control policies; rape; torture of a large number of those arbitrarily detained; forced labor; and the imposition of draconian restrictions on freedom of religion or belief, freedom of expression, and freedom of movement.
With that sort of evidence, it’s not hard to see why Vince’s comments have provoked some controversy in the party, even from a senior MP.
Alistair Carmichael said on Twitter that while Vince was a long standing colleague whose views he valued, on this he was wrong:
Vince was a long standing colleague whose views I always valued, especially on the economy. But on this he is wrong. There is clear cut evidence of a genocide in Xinjiang Province and we cannot sit idly by while the Chinese government commits atrocities against the Uyghurs. https://t.co/OlZo31SxdH
Other members and party bodies criticised his comment too:
What China are doing in Xinjiang IS a genocide and Vince Cable is completely wrong.
Our party has a long and proud tradition of standing up for human rights around the world, very worrying that a former leader isn't willing to call it out.
I'm not going to quote tweet a particular news clip with a former leader as I'd rather fewer people see it. I will say I think the comments are unacceptable and don't represent the views of the party and current leadership
Incredibly proud that @YoungLiberalsUK will be moving a motion at Autumn Conference speaking out against the horrific Uyghur genocide. We must be explicit in naming it what it is- a genocide- and take action. Thank you @PDBanks_ and @Adammmmmmm__ for working with me on the motion
~ HOT TAKE ~
While I don't think that Vince should be kicked out of the party for appearing on Fash News With Nigel to say that genocide isn't genocide, I think it definitely demonstrates his lack of judgment on this issue, and someone should very much be having a word with him.
I am not impressed with Vince’s comments. I am also sure he could find better things to do on a Monday evening than sit supping beer with Farage. I mean, there’s always Love Island to watch if he’s fed up of the Olympics.
I hope that he will reflect on them and the body of international evidence which outlines the actions of the Chinese Government. If Amnesty and the US Government aren’t mincing their words, neither should we.
The best thing that we can do, though, is to share the evidence so that people understand what the Uyghurs are going through. Donate to organisations who are trying to help them, for example here. Share Amnesty’s reports. And write to your MP to ask them to get the Government to put pressure on the Chinese Government.
International pressure does work with them. They’ll kick back against criticism but they will back off a bit if they are continually pushed.
Vince Cable set out his thoughts in a recent Independent article https://www.independent.co.uk/voices/china-communist-party-uighur-human-rights-b1873952.html?r=53736 in which he writes “China’s considerable achievements certainly do not include meeting the human rights standards regarded as acceptable in the West. A league table drawn up by the NGO Freedom House has China near the bottom (though not quite as bad as Saudi Arabia with whom we happily trade and to whom we sell arms in large quantities).”
This paper reviews the evidence in some detail https://drive.google.com/file/d/1YKvyVzFEmpFiWSHPVgAAb_eVQJ4rL0K8/view and concludes:
“…current Western discussions about Xinjiang look as much like a political project as an analytical endeavour. With China now such an emotive topic for many in the West, the chances of a more rational and objective discussion of Xinjiang look slim. But the authors hope that this paper may at least encourage the resumption of normal critical discussion about this most important of topics.”
Vince has a valid point with respect to the legal charge of ‘Genocide’ for what are widely reported human rights abuses in China and in some cases outright state crimes. Human rights abuses and state crimes occur not not just in Xinjiang, but also in Tibet, Inner Mongolia and Hong Kong. As Vince writes “It is unlikely to help this process to accuse the Chinese of crimes comparable to those of the Nazis, on the basis of questionable evidence.” It is better to stick to the facts and keep the language precise. Not repeat Boris Johnson’s mistake with his comments on Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliife.
I would endorse Caron’s comment above “The best thing that we can do, though, is to share the evidence so that people understand what the Uyghurs are going through. “
It’s ironic that Vince’s point is to be careful with the wording being used but has allowed himself to be clipped by Farage with any nuance of argument seen in The Independent lost. One would have thought a politician of this experience would know better and adapted the message if he wanted to.
As I said at the time of The Independent article on here: good luck to any LD criticising the government for rise in child poverty going forward when having a former leader downplay genocide on this basis. “It doesn’t matter because it only meets the technical definition, stop over hyping” could now be fed back to the party in response to any concerns about children going hungry.
Is there a term to describe a politician making themselves the story to draw focus away from a government’s bad press? Is there a term when doing it on behalf of a government of a different country?
Homicide, Suicide, Fratricide and Genocide are all words that refer to types of killing, be it of other individuals, yourself, a brother or ‘a people’ (from the Greek ‘genos’). Vince is absolutely correct to draw a distinction between the murder of millions of Jews by the nazis and what is being done today in China.
I am more concerned that Vince Cable should volunteer to appear on this malodourous channel in the company of a sickeningly, self advertising xenophobe than on whether the Chinese treatment of the Uyghurs amounts to genocide or not.
Will Vince next be accompanying George Galloway on Russia Today? – Let’s hope not.
Why would he do this? Surely Vince is not that short of income or has any need to self advertise. Or more charitably, has Vince convinced himself that he is now the kiss of death? -No, Vince you are not, you can still have a respectable role to play.