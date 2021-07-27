Cable causes controversy over Uyghurs comments

Our beloved former leader Sir Vince Cable took to a new right wing tv news channel last night to have a pint with Nigel Farage.

During that interview he basically said that we shouldn’t call the brutality that the Chinese authorities are inflicting on to the Uyghur population genocide. He said:

“The use of the word genocide is not right here. There is terrible human rights abuse in many countries of minorities and China is one of them and they have abused those minorities for sure but calling it genocide is hyping the language.”

I wonder if he would consider that Amnesty International were “hyping the language” in their report last month in which they described China’s treatment of the Uyghurs as “crimes against humanity.” Over 160 pages, they outlined horrific human rights abuses:

Agnes Callanard, Amnesty’s Secretary General said:

Uyghurs, Kazakhs and other Muslim minorities face crimes against humanity and other serious human rights violations that threaten to erase their religious and cultural identities. “It should shock the conscience of humanity that massive numbers of people have been subjected to brainwashing, torture and other degrading treatment in internment camps, while millions more live in fear amid a vast surveillance apparatus.”

In February, the BBC reported on allegations of systematic rape in detention camps:

Tursunay Ziawudun, who fled Xinjiang after her release and is now in the US, said women were removed from the cells “every night” and raped by one or more masked Chinese men. She said she was tortured and later gang-raped on three occasions, each time by two or three men.

Earlier this year, the US Government described the treatment of the Uyghurs as genocide in its annual report on global human rights practices:

Genocide and crimes against humanity occurred during the year against the predominantly Muslim Uyghurs and other ethnic and religious minority groups in Xinjiang. These crimes were continuing and include: the arbitrary imprisonment or other severe deprivation of physical liberty of more than one million civilians; forced sterilization, coerced abortions, and more restrictive application of China’s birth control policies; rape; torture of a large number of those arbitrarily detained; forced labor; and the imposition of draconian restrictions on freedom of religion or belief, freedom of expression, and freedom of movement.

With that sort of evidence, it’s not hard to see why Vince’s comments have provoked some controversy in the party, even from a senior MP.

Alistair Carmichael said on Twitter that while Vince was a long standing colleague whose views he valued, on this he was wrong:

Vince was a long standing colleague whose views I always valued, especially on the economy. But on this he is wrong. There is clear cut evidence of a genocide in Xinjiang Province and we cannot sit idly by while the Chinese government commits atrocities against the Uyghurs. https://t.co/OlZo31SxdH — Alistair Carmichael MP (@amcarmichaelMP) July 27, 2021

Other members and party bodies criticised his comment too:

What China are doing in Xinjiang IS a genocide and Vince Cable is completely wrong. Our party has a long and proud tradition of standing up for human rights around the world, very worrying that a former leader isn't willing to call it out. — Liberal Reform (@liberal_reform) July 27, 2021

I'm not going to quote tweet a particular news clip with a former leader as I'd rather fewer people see it. I will say I think the comments are unacceptable and don't represent the views of the party and current leadership — Elaine Bagshaw (@esbagshaw) July 27, 2021

Incredibly proud that @YoungLiberalsUK will be moving a motion at Autumn Conference speaking out against the horrific Uyghur genocide. We must be explicit in naming it what it is- a genocide- and take action. Thank you @PDBanks_ and @Adammmmmmm__ for working with me on the motion — Janey Little 🔶 (@JaneyisLittle) July 27, 2021

~ HOT TAKE ~ While I don't think that Vince should be kicked out of the party for appearing on Fash News With Nigel to say that genocide isn't genocide, I think it definitely demonstrates his lack of judgment on this issue, and someone should very much be having a word with him. — 🤘 🏳️‍🌈 𝔍𝔢𝔫𝔫𝔦𝔢 ℜ𝔦𝔤𝔤 🦇🔸️ (@miss_s_b) July 27, 2021

I am not impressed with Vince’s comments. I am also sure he could find better things to do on a Monday evening than sit supping beer with Farage. I mean, there’s always Love Island to watch if he’s fed up of the Olympics.

I hope that he will reflect on them and the body of international evidence which outlines the actions of the Chinese Government. If Amnesty and the US Government aren’t mincing their words, neither should we.

The best thing that we can do, though, is to share the evidence so that people understand what the Uyghurs are going through. Donate to organisations who are trying to help them, for example here. Share Amnesty’s reports. And write to your MP to ask them to get the Government to put pressure on the Chinese Government.

International pressure does work with them. They’ll kick back against criticism but they will back off a bit if they are continually pushed.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings