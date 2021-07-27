BREAKING….Alex Cole-Hamilton makes his move

Alex Cole-Hamilton has tonight announced he is standing to be Scottish Lib Dem leader. The contest is taking place after Willie Rennie announced he was standing down two weeks ago.

Alex throwing his hat into the ring is the most surprising thing since the sun rose in the east this morning.

He announced the news in video posted on Twitter:

He is brilliant on all the touchstone liberal issues of human rights, civil liberties and social justice.

In his weekly column for the Edinburgh Evening News, he set out his stalll:

After everything we’ve been through, Scotland needs new hope, right now.

A massive opportunity exists for an alternative kind of thinking to break through in Scottish politics. One that can capture the votes of Scots who are tired of having to choose between those extremes. I want to drive that alternative, so I’m putting my name forward as a candidate to be the next leader of the Scottish Liberal Democrats. I am an internationalist, I believe in forging unions with our neighbours wherever we can. I will always support our membership of the United Kingdom. But that doesn’t mean that I have to sign up to the Conservative vision of what that Union should look like. Our United Kingdom needs to change. From devolving power to communities and working collaboratively through federalism, to changing our failed voting system and abolishing the House of Lords, there is much we should reform. Liberals have been in the vanguard of such reform for centuries. People often underestimate the Lib Dems and we keep surprising them. In the Chesham and Amersham by-election, we took one of the safest Tory seats in the country and did so by a country mile. It shows that if you want a Liberal Democrat parliamentarian, you can have one. In Scotland, Willie Rennie has ended any question over our party’s survival by building fortresses in our constituencies. It’s now time for us to look beyond those boundaries and reconnect with those Scots who stand where we do. So many people are looking for a party that’s committed to tackling the climate emergency, without the baggage of nationalism; one that fights for the rights of minorities, and which pushes back against centralisation and state intrusion on our civil liberties. We are the answer they are looking for.

I spent the best part of a decade trying to get him into the Scottish Parliament because Holyrood needed a powerful advocate for young people. His professional life had been about working for charities helping disadvantaged kids. He understands what needs to happen to give them the opportunities they need. He tried to get the age of criminal responsibility in Scotland doubled to 16 but the SNP Government would not go higher than 12. He supported moves to ensure that children in Scotland have equal protection from assault and fought for that to become party policy. He’s called for care-experience to be a protected characteristic under equalities legislation.

Young people in Scotland have been at the sharp end of the SNP’s policies, facing ridiculously long waits for mental health treatment and plummeting education standards. And that’s before you start with the widening attainment gap. Alex gets the problems they are facing and will, as he says, offer them “new hope, right now.”

You can sign up for updates from Alex’s leadership campaign here.

The contest is open to all Lib Dem MSPs and nominations close on 20th August. We will have to see if either Beatrice Wishart or Liam McArthur decide to throw their hat in the ring. My sense at this time is that it is unlikely. We will have to wait and see…

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings