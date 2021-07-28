Lib Dem researcher discovers proof that the Queen lobbied ministers to change climate change law

Lily Humphries is one of the Lib Dem team in the Scottish Parliament and the brains behind many of our scoops with her freedom of information requests.

When your lockdown research project takes an unexpected turn… https://t.co/Dp47OZDXdP — Lily Humphreys (@LilyJulia_) July 28, 2021

She features in in today’s Guardian which reports that Lily discovered that the Queen had successfully lobbied Scottish Government ministers to get an exemption from a new law which “requires landowners to facilitate the construction of pipelines to heat buildings using renewable energy.”

That’s not bad for someone who owns as much land as Her Majesty does. As the Guardian reports:

Her lawyers secured the dispensation from Scotland’s government five months ago by exploiting an obscure parliamentary procedure known as Queen’s consent, which gives the monarch advance sight of legislation. The arcane parliamentary mechanism has been borrowed from Westminster, where it has existed as a custom since the 1700s.

The article explains:

The new documents, uncovered by Lily Humphreys, a researcher for the Scottish Liberal Democrats using freedom of information laws, disclose how the monarch used her special access to Scottish legislation to intervene in the parliamentary process as recently as February.

Not only that, but the Government didn’t tell Parliament about this as Willie Rennie pointed out:

Willie Rennie, who stood down recently as leader of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, said the documents raised concerns about “secret doors” made available to the monarch to change laws. “Others who lobby for changes have to declare it,” he said. “That should be true for everyone.” Rennie added: “The Queen rightly does not express her views publicly and does so privately with the prime minister and first minister. However, this is different. It’s about the interests of the head of state’s assets and direct interests. Any of these communications should be notified publicly and openly so we can judge for ourselves.”

It’s worth pointing out that Freedom of Information laws were introduced in Scotland in the first term of the Scottish Parliament on the insistence of the Liberal Democrats who were then in coalition with Labour. It is a core Lib Dem value to make Government more transparent and accountable and this episode is a good example of why this legislation is needed. We would otherwise probably never have known.

Lily is a brilliant researcher who writes the best briefings. I did a lot of national hustings during the recent Scottish Parliament election and I felt well prepared and briefed going into them because of her careful and detailed work. I am pleased that her talents are being recognised in the national press.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings