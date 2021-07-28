Alex Cole-Hamilton’s day in the media – New hope, right now

Since his announcement of his leadership bid last night, Alex Cole-Hamilton has been on a bit of a media whirlwind.

He held a press call near the beach in Cramond:

Launching his leadership bid for the Scottish LibDems, @agcolehamilton says between the SNP and “Boris’ Brexiteer Conservatives”, Scotland is gripped by “a clash of nationalisms”. @LBC @LBCNews

BBC News highlights his interview on Good Morning Scotland:

He told the BBC’s Good Morning Scotland programme that he had first gone into politics because he believed the Scottish Parliament was failing young people “at the sharpest end of society”. He added: “That was many, many years ago and it is dispiriting to see that Scotland is still no further forward. In fact, we’ve gone backwards on things like child poverty, hospital waiting times, on education and on drug deaths. “In recent times we have been held back by a clash of nationalisms, by which I mean of course Scottish nationalism with the SNP but also British nationalism with Boris Johnson and the Brexiteers. “People are crying out for an alternative to those extremes and I believe the Lib Dems can offer that.”

You can listen to that interview here from around 2 hours and 36 minutes in.

He used that phrase “new hope, right now.” He’s a long time Star Wars fan – in fact, the first film, now “A New Hope” was released in the year he was born.

Holyrood magazine reports that he pretty much ruled out a formal coalition with the Scottish Conservatives:

But when asked whether he would ever approach the Scottish Conservatives for a deal, he said there was not “common ground enough for that sort of formal coalition to ever happen”. He also accused Tory leader Douglas Ross of “toxic British nationalism”, which he claimed was “part of the problem” in Scotland. He said: “When Douglas Ross, in the election, wrote to Willie Rennie, wrote to Anas, he said a ‘pan-unionist alliance’ – the subtext of that is, we have the subscribe to the Conservative view of what the union looks like. “I passionately believe in Scotland’s place in the United Kingdom, but I don’t believe in the Conservative vision of what that should look like.”

In the Herald he was warmer about the idea of a coalition with Labour:

He said he did not “fear power”, adding: “In fact, I want Liberals to be in power, because without power you can’t change things effectively.” He said: “I will try to find consensus with those people who share my values on a broad range of things. “And it’s inevitable that if we are to see a change in government from the SNP, who have stagnated for 14 years in power, then we need to seek out a progressive alternative. “And that might be coalition with Labour, but I’m not saying that that’s a given.

The Spectator is not the biggest fan of the Lib Dems, but Stephen Daisley at least describes Alex as “capable, fluent, energetic and not above a bit of partisan shin-kicking.”

The Record quotes him as ruling out participation in any sort of wildcat referendum on independence:

“They [voters] would not forgive us if we embarked on this vainglorious attempt to rig some kind of result in the same way that they did in the north of Spain.”

He emphasised Lib Dem success in getting mental health and childcare firmly at the top of the political agenda:

🗣@agcolehamilton says he'll bring his “own distinctive style” if he becomes the new Scottish Lib Dems leader.⁰⁰🗳Edinburgh Western MSP's unveiled his bid to replace Willie Rennie – he’s the only one in the running so far.⁰⁰🎤@BryanRutherford asks if he'll be challenged👇 pic.twitter.com/8qqP1ix0rP — Radio Forth News (@RadioForthNews) July 28, 2021

And it looks even more likely that Alex will become the next leader. Liam McArthur took to Twitter to wish him well – and also retweet his very cool video:

Delighted @agcolehamilton has put himself forward to lead our party. It’s a demanding role requiring great communication & campaigning skills, as well as commitment to liberal principles. Alex has these in abundance & I look forward to helping him build support for @ScotLibDems https://t.co/1o0ovI2TVG — Liam McArthur MSP (@Liam4Orkney) July 28, 2021

It’s been a strong first day of his leadership campaign. Watch this space in the weeks to come as he fleshes out his ideas. Expect to see some radical stuff…

