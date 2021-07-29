Mental health pressures on Olympic competitors

Liberal Democrats have been strongly campaigning on mental health for several years now.

Here is the party’s response to Simone Biles’ acknowledgement of the pressures she has been under. She has won a total of 30 Olympic and World Championship medals in gymnastics and the expectations placed on her are exceptional.

And if you are struggling, you need not be alone. There are multiple organisations and helplines that can be there for you. Just a few are below:@samaritans: 116 123@TheMixUK (for under 25s): 0808 808 4994@theCALMzone: 0800 58 58 58@switchboardLGBT: 0300 330 0630 — Liberal Democrats (@LibDems) July 28, 2021

* Mary Reid is a contributing editor on Lib Dem Voice. She was a councillor in Kingston upon Thames, where she is still very active with the local party, and is the Hon President of Kingston Lib Dems.