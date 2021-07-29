Mary Reid

Mental health pressures on Olympic competitors

By | Thu 29th July 2021 - 10:26 am

Liberal Democrats have been strongly campaigning on mental health for several years now.

Here is the party’s response to Simone Biles’ acknowledgement of the pressures she has been under. She has won a total of 30 Olympic and World Championship medals in gymnastics and the expectations placed on her are exceptional.

* Mary Reid is a contributing editor on Lib Dem Voice. She was a councillor in Kingston upon Thames, where she is still very active with the local party, and is the Hon President of Kingston Lib Dems.

Read more by or more about or .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • David Rogers
    As my parents had no TV at the time of TW3, I didn't imbibe it at the time, but have seen some clips over the years. Geoff Reid reminds us of the necessity of ...
  • Brad Barrows
    @Fiona You will notice that it was Alex Cole-Hamilton who accused Tory Leader Douglas Ross of “toxic British nationalism”. All I did in my post was point o...
  • Martin
    "Devolution and independence are not the same thing." They should be close to the same thing. If the Party is serious about federalism, it needs to t...
  • Fiona
    Apologies for the double post, but I'd not seen your comment Martin before hitting the submit button. My understanding is that Ross was pulling a Corbyn. He ...
  • Fiona
    Alex is right that we are (many of us) fed up with division. He's quite right to say he'll work with other parties where there's common ground, as we have been ...