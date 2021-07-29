Politics and gardening don’t easily mix. I remember ruefully discussing this with Councillor Stuart Galton as I was giving out the prizes at a West Yorkshire Allotments event years ago. Long before that, Ian Stuart said it to Helen and me in 1973, standing in our spare room and looking at what we had just achieved in our Manchester garden after two years of limited political activity (triggered by discontent with Jeremy Thorpe’s leadership and the drift within the party). He’d moved in for the duration of the Manchester Exchange by-election, where our good friend and university colleague Michael Steed was candidate.

Several weeks of campaigning, with a succession of Young Liberals sleeping on our floor, did for the garden for the rest of that year. Reviving the Manchester Liberal Party, with Helen becoming chair and me agreeing to become candidate for the Moss Side constituency, through two general elections in the spring and autumn of 1974, ruined our garden for the next year as well (and threatened to ruin our careers). When we moved to London, we restored a neglected garden, planted several fruit trees and even kept hens. But then I stood again for a Yorkshire constituency through two elections, the fruit trees grew too large and the weeds invaded the vegetable patch.

Local elections present the greatest challenge to the political gardener. Just when you should be planting out vegetable seedlings, watering devotedly, and keeping spring weeds down, there are leaflets to deliver and doors to knock on. Miss that stage in the gardening year, and you will be struggling to catch up for months afterwards. A by-election in June or July is as dangerous a distraction: weeds proliferating everywhere, and the peak of the soft-fruit season, with picking, processing and freezing to be done before everything becomes overripe or the birds eat them.

Climate change has increased the difficulties. I used to be able to pick much of our soft fruit crop during our August break, though missing some of the blackberry-picking when party conference came along. Now the strawberries have finished, I’ve beaten the birds to the red and blackcurrants and the jostaberry bush (if you don’t have a jostaberry you’re not a serious gardener), and distributed our gooseberry surplus to friends, relations and neighbours around Saltaire. And already the first blackberries are ripe. Helen made mixed berry jam last weekend, after harvesting broadbeans, artichokes, and assorted salads and filling the freezer. We did some informal canvassing on the allotments as well – but most of our fellow plot-holders seem to share our views already.

Ian Stuart was right when he told us that ‘you can’t be a good Liberal and have a neat garden.’ The last thing a visitor would call our allotment plot is ‘neat’. But I admit that I benefit from Helen’s ban on my continuing to canvass door-to-door, after the combination of the referendum campaign and a local by-election landed me in hospital. Telephone canvassing is gentler, and can even be done in the rain, leaving more time for the garden.

Younger Liberal Democrat activists still face the competing priorities of leaflet delivery, canvassing, family, children and career, as they pledge their environmental principles and their preference for homegrown food. I recommend calling on grandparents to help with gardening; younger generations are too valuable in other roles when you have a stack of leaflets in the dining room and a pile of canvass cards to work though.

* Lord Wallace of Saltaire is a Liberal Democrat member of the House of Lords. He has taught at Manchester and Oxford Universities and at the LSE.