What European liberals have achieved over the past five years – the environment (part 1)

Long-term climate ambition

ALDE has worked successfully for the adoption by the European Parliament of the objective of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions in the EU by 2050, and for raising the EU’s 2030 climate ambition in line with this. ALDE’s has maintained a strong emphasis on a consistent and predictable long-term framework for climate and energy policies in the EU, with a clear decarbonisation vision in line with the Paris Agreement. These priorities are reflected in the common EU framework laid down in the regulation on the Governance of the Energy Union, and in the long-term plans that the Commission and each Member State will be drawing up as part of this framework.

Thanks to our efforts and pressure, the Commission pledged to update the criteria for trans-European energy infrastructure projects and align them fully with our climate goals within the Connecting Europe Facility legislation.

Combatting wildlife crime

Based on demands raised by ALDE (which were subsequently endorsed by the whole EP), the Commission in 2016 adopted an EU Action Plan to combat global wildlife trafficking. This has given an impetus for coordinated EU action against one of the most profitable forms of organised crime in the world with devastating effects on global wildlife and biodiversity. ALDE has continued to make sure that the issue remains high on the EU agenda through various parliamentary activities.