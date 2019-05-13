What European liberals have achieved over the past five years – the economy

Given how little coverage there has been in the British media of the work of the European Parliament, it comes as no surprise that few voters know what it does. Luckily, the ALDE Group in the Parliament have produced a guide to their achievements since the last European election in 2014, and I’m going to take the opportunity to highlight some of them today.

More stable financial markets

Scandals around the manipulation of the LIBOR and foreign exchange benchmarks, as well as the alleged manipulation of other indices, has highlighted the importance of benchmarks and their vulnerabilities. ALDE led negotiations to put EU legislation in place to ensure that benchmarks, indicators used to measure the performance of investment funds, are now regulated at the EU level and this strongly improves financial stability. With such regulation in force, scandals as the one related to EURIBOR should be a thing of the past.

Fighting youth unemployment

As part of its campaign to promote youth employment and entrepreneur skills, ALDE successfully launched a European pilot project to set up co-operatives for young people and graduates, establishing best practice in the area for the whole of Europe. By working in cooperatives, the young people and graduates not only create jobs, but also learn entrepreneurship while having guidance and support in the form of labour market training. ALDE will ensure that appropriate EU policy, legislation or a programme will follow up this initiative.

As part of the revision of the “EURES regulation” (a pan-European job search network to improve employee mobility), ALDE campaigned successfully to get private employment agencies included in the network and traineeships and apprenticeships included under the job search portal. These outcomes will provide access to wider job market and give more chances for young people. ALDE is concerned that labour mobility in the EU is only 3.1% of the total labour force. At the same time, there is a shortage of skilled labour in regions and industries across the EU.

More transparent and predictable working conditions in the EU for workers

ALDE led negotiations in the shaping of legislation on transparent and predictable working conditions in the EU. We improved the mandatory information which workers must receive when starting a new job and which will now be provided in a more reasonable period. The laws also establishes new minimum rights for workers to address changes to the world of work particularly those resulting from digitalisation and technological advances while also ensuring labour market adaptability and improving living and working conditions.

Tackling money laundering, tax avoidance and tax evasion

ALDE co-led the European Parliament’s inquiry into money laundering and tax evasion in the EU following the Panama Papers Scandal and we have developed bold recommendations on how to tackle money laundering, tax avoidance and tax evasion. We will continue to call for reforms including accessible beneficial ownership registers of companies, foundations, trusts and similar legal arrangements; new rules to regulate intermediaries, such as lawyers and accountants, who aid aggressive tax planning, plus incentives to refrain from engaging in tax evasion and tax avoidance, as well as a common international definition of what constitutes an offshore financial centre. ALDE played a key role chairing the subsequent Special Committee on Financial Crimes, Tax Evasion and Tax Avoidance (TAX3).