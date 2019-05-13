What European liberals have achieved over the past five years – the economy

Given how little coverage there has been in the British media of the work of the European Parliament, it comes as no surprise that few voters know what it does. Luckily, the ALDE Group in the Parliament have produced a guide to their achievements since the last European election in 2014, and I’m going to take the opportunity to highlight some of them today.
Scandals around the manipulation of the LIBOR and foreign exchange benchmarks, as well as the alleged manipulation of other indices, has highlighted the importance of benchmarks and their vulnerabilities. ALDE led negotiations to put EU legislation in place to ensure that benchmarks, indicators used to measure the performance of investment funds, are now regulated at the EU level and this strongly improves financial stability. With such regulation in force, scandals as the one related to EURIBOR should be a thing of the past.
Fighting youth unemployment
As part of its campaign to promote youth employment and entrepreneur skills, ALDE successfully launched a European pilot project to set up co-operatives for young people and graduates, establishing best practice in the area for the whole of Europe. By working in cooperatives, the young people and graduates not only create jobs, but also learn entrepreneurship while having guidance and support in the form of labour market training. ALDE will ensure that appropriate EU policy, legislation or a programme will follow up this initiative.
As part of the revision of the “EURES regulation” (a pan-European job search network to improve employee mobility), ALDE campaigned successfully to get private employment agencies included in the network and traineeships and apprenticeships included under the job search portal. These outcomes will provide access to wider job market and give more chances for young people. ALDE is concerned that labour mobility in the EU is only 3.1% of the total labour force. At the same time, there is a shortage of skilled labour in regions and industries across the EU.
More transparent and predictable working conditions in the EU for workers
ALDE led negotiations in the shaping of legislation on transparent and predictable working conditions in the EU. We improved the mandatory information which workers must receive when starting a new job and which will now be provided in a more reasonable period. The laws also establishes new minimum rights for workers to address changes to the world of work particularly those resulting from digitalisation and technological advances while also ensuring labour market adaptability and improving living and working conditions.
Tackling money laundering, tax avoidance and tax evasion
ALDE co-led the European Parliament’s inquiry into money laundering and tax evasion in the EU following the Panama Papers Scandal and we have developed bold recommendations on how to tackle money laundering, tax avoidance and tax evasion. We will continue to call for reforms including accessible beneficial ownership registers of companies, foundations, trusts and similar legal arrangements; new rules to regulate intermediaries, such as lawyers and accountants, who aid aggressive tax planning, plus incentives to refrain from engaging in tax evasion and tax avoidance, as well as a common international definition of what constitutes an offshore financial centre. ALDE played a key role chairing the subsequent Special Committee on Financial Crimes, Tax Evasion and Tax Avoidance (TAX3).
ALDE also say:
“We will work for better control mechanism and more automatic sanctions
on countries when the stability and growth pact is broken”
What they are saying is that if, for example, Italy doesn’t stick to a budget deficit limit of 1.8% that the EU will automatically fine the Italian Government and therefore worsen the malaise that has gripped Italian economy for two decades. Presumably we aren’t talking about nominal fines but significant sums of money. Tens of billions, Hundreds of billions?
This measure is simply an attempt to criminalise sensible Keynesianism.
This latest manifestation of austerity economics makes sense neither on a practical nor a theoretical level. It’s just a continuation of what hasn’t worked in the past. So why expect it to work in the future? This stupidity is tearing the EU apart.
The British Liberal Democrats, as the party of Keynes, should speak out, and reconsider their affiliation if this suggestion remains in the manifesto.
See page 11
https://www.aldeparty.eu/sites/alde/files/40-Resolutions/2019_freedom_opportunity_prosperity_the_liberal_vision_for_the_future_of_europe_0.pdf
Mark, Peter, above, is quite right to raise these concerns. The Eurozone has been and continues to be a deflation/disinflation machine – which also works to provide large surpluses for Germany and a few other countries. The impact on other European economies including that of the UK is stifling.
This is not a free trade zone when currencies are manipulated in this way. There need to be penalties ( both to discourage imbalances and to finance transfers) as advocated by Robert Skidelsky and Dani Rodrik.
The thing I find interesting is that the method of tackling youth unemployment seems to be to improve mobility when freedom of movement causes political friction, notably in the UK.
There will always be policies/approaches of umbrella movements like ALDE with which individual national parties strongly disagree.
The Growth and Stability pact produces neither.
In the event that the Lib Dems get some Euro MEPs, they’d should do their best to argue against this poster child for ortho-liberalism.
(It looks likely that there will be some Lib Dem MEPs in view of the latest 15% in a You Gov Euro poll.)
@ Glenn,
The interesting thing for me, is the question of why young people in the country have failed to take he opportunities of freedom of movement that those in other EU countries have embraced. ( I support free movement of Labour not free movement of people by the way).
What is it that has held them back?
@ Jayne,
There is a cultural factor at play. Overall, there is a defeatist attitude to language learning in Britain. Expectations from schools (and government) of foreign language attainment are very low. it’s not an educational priority at all.
A large majority of British youngsters are functional mono-glots and are not in a position to take advantage of work opportunities abroad.
Very few British youngsters would also believe that they could learn a language on the job.