What happened to British Democracy?

“Time is up” – Daily Mirror

Tory MP’s turn on Liz Truss – BBC

“Truss sacks Kwarteng in bid to save the premiership” – Financial Times

“Truss fights for survival” – The Times

“A day of chaos” – The Guardian

Many thought that after Mr Johnson left 10 Downing Street only a couple of months ago, the outlook for British politics couldn’t get any worse. I was proved wrong.

So many people, who often might not have been interested in politics, are now really “switched on”. While picking up my daughter from school yesterday, someone simply asked: what is going on in the UK? The second conversation, also in passing, was equally quite interesting. This comment gave me an idea of how much the standard of politics fell in Britain. In the past, people with opposing views might have looked up to politicians as people with conviction and integrity. Many people, even if they strongly disagreed with various government policies, could see some rationale behind implementing them.

The government of today is so politically immature. It has absolutely no sense of direction. The leadership doesn’t exist and it seems like the whole Cabinet is running around like headless chickens trying to find a way out from a simply impossible position, which is of their own making!

The government keeps blaming the war in Ukraine for British economic instability. There is some truth in it, however I am absolutely convinced that most of all, it is the incompetence of this and previous government that has created such a huge mess and turmoil for the country and its citizens. It is even more worrying (and so frustrating) that when asked, after sacking her Chancellor, the Prime Minister wasn’t brave enough to apologise for making so many mistakes and so many U-turns. Where are the signs for growth, which Liz Truss promised at the Conservative Party Conference? No signs, whatever.

Like many, I worry about what it all means for ordinary people. High inflation, interest rates, many people up and down a country are counting every pound. What next? New Prime Minister? Elections? Caretaker Prime Minister? But who?

I know one for certain. The “Mother of all Parliaments” is falling apart at the speed of light. What a national and global embarrassment.

* Michal Siewniak is a Lib Dem activist and councillor for Handside ward, Welwyn Hatfield.