Olney: Jeremy Hunt expects people to pay for Conservative mistakes

Jeremy Hunt’s media round this morning was sobering stuff. Tax rises and public spending cuts seem to be the order of the day. While he might talk about protecting the most vulnerable, Conservatives have never been good at understanding how to do that.

Our Treasury spokesperson Sarah Olney had this to say:

This may be a new Chancellor but it’s still the same old Conservative party whose failed economic experiment has cost this country billions. Now Jeremy Hunt expects struggling families and pensioners to pay the price for those mistakes. Thousands of families are facing increased mortgage costs and rising prices at the checkouts while our struggling public services will have their spending slashed.

There is no doubt that the folly of the past two weeks will have long term implications for many people. Whether its losing our rented house, not being able to afford a mortgage or struggling to pay bills, or losing their jobs (as Royal Mail announced 6000 losses yesterday), there are perilous times ahead for many of us

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings