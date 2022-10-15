Olney: Jeremy Hunt expects people to pay for Conservative mistakes

Jeremy Hunt’s media round this morning was sobering stuff. Tax rises and public spending cuts seem to be the order of the day. While he might talk about protecting the most vulnerable, Conservatives have never been good at understanding how to do that.
Our Treasury spokesperson Sarah Olney had this to say:
This may be a new Chancellor but it’s still the same old Conservative party whose failed economic experiment has cost this country billions. Now Jeremy Hunt expects struggling families and pensioners to pay the price for those mistakes.
Thousands of families are facing increased mortgage costs and rising prices at the checkouts while our struggling public services will have their spending slashed.
There is no doubt that the folly of the past two weeks will have long term implications for many people. Whether its losing our rented house, not being able to afford a mortgage or struggling to pay bills, or losing their jobs (as Royal Mail announced 6000 losses yesterday), there are perilous times ahead for many of us
* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings
Jeremy Hunt is right because collectively we can’t have what we can’t pay for. The markets have made that brutally clear, and its going to be a tough few years for everyone.
I hope and expect however that the Conservative who have got us into this mess will pay with their jobs.
During the Tory leadership campaign. Sunak represented the economic reality that long experience has shown to be a necessary response to stagflationary conditions,while Truss presented the more traditional conservative platform of steep tax cuts. The Truss/Kwarteng approach is based on a supply-side ideology based around a smaller state to spur growth while still relying heavily on increased borrowing during a time of rising interest rates to implement their plans. Liz Truss was a member of the Hayek society at university and seems to have embedded the Hayekian philosophy in her thinking.
Jeremy Hunt’s comments today make clear that most of the Sunak tax rises will be implemented and public spending will be held down.
An economic recession is inevitable at this point. The only question is how deep and prolonged it will be. That will in large part be dependent on global conditions and particularly interest rate decisions by the US Federal reserve.
Economic policy will not be able to rely on increased borrowing as a % of GDP going forward or robust economic growth in the medium term. That will be made clear in the OBR forecasts.
LibDem economic policy needs to be able to address these realities with structural reforms to the tax system and borrowing primarily for investment only. Tackling inflation must come first. Reflation and growth will need to be addressed from the bottom up with a combination of a guaranteed minimum income, job guarantee programs in social care and childcare and accelerated investment in energy security.