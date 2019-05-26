Since the first of the great membership surges in 2015, which coincided with the last leadership election, we have enjoyed at least three further surges, taking the party to comfortably more than 100,000 members. But as a result, fewer than half of our members actually took part in the passionate and sometimes heated contest between Tim Farron and Norman Lamb.

So, what happens in a Lib Dem leadership election?

Candidates

After proposals to extend the range of possible candidates failed at last year’s Autumn Conference, the rules around candidates are unchanged – candidates must be sitting Lib Dem MPs in the House of Commons, who are nominated by their fellow MPs and backed by at least 200 members from at least 20 local parties. The nominations must all be in by the 7th June. Candidates have until 16:00 on the 8th to withdraw after this time – at which point, the official candidates will be declared.

Voting

Again, after proposals to extend the franchise to supporters failed at last year’s Autumn Conference, in order to vote in the leadership election, you must be a member of the Lib Dems before midnight on the 7th June. You’ll receive an online ballot on the 1st July, if you have given the party an email address; members without a known email address will have paper ballots issued on the 28th June. If there are more than 2 candidates, voting will be by instant-runoff AV (so, ranked preference).

Result

The ballot – both online and postal – will close at 15:00 on the 23rd July. Votes will be verified and counted at HQ, and a winner will be announced the same evening.

Hustings

At time of writing, ten hustings in ten regions have been organised, and more will likely be planned – you can find a full list here. If you want to attend, make sure you use the RSVP link so the organisers ensure there’s enough space – in previous years people have ended up sitting in the aisles! Previous contests have seen online Q&As and virtual hustings as well, and it’s easy to see how Lib Dem Newbies might end up hosting one, for instance, as might the Green Lib Dems and other affiliated organisations.

Campaigning

The contest is like a council or by-election campaign, without the geographical limit. Each candidate will form a team, including an agent and campaign lead – these may well be familiar names. As with a by-election, candidates will also have their own HQ groups on social media, and each will have a plan to get as many members voting for them as possible. And just as the Electoral Commission releases the unredacted roll to valid candidates, all valid leadership candidates will receive full party membership lists at 16:01 on the 8th of June (once the deadline for withdrawing has passed) – so expect to receive calls, emails, letters and possibly even visits, as well as invitations to events near you.

Members who were around for the Tim v Norman election will remember, perhaps with trepidation, how emotional that campaign became, in the ashes of the 2015 election. The context of the contest to replace Vince couldn’t be more different, on the back of the best local elections in our history, a run of membership surges, an energised activist base, and – hopefully – a strong showing in the EU elections. Whether you campaign, watch, or simply vote, enjoy the contest, and join me in raising a glass to Vince for the remarkable turnarounds we have enjoyed with him as leader.

* John Grout is a admin of the Lib Dem Newbies Facebook group and lives in Reading.