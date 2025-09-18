What liberals need to know from Reform UK conference

Wh look at liberals need to know from Reform UK Conference

By an anonymous attendee

Reform UK held their party conference at the Birmingham NEC at the start of the month. Delegates queued for an hour to get in on the first day as an estimated 6,000 activists attended.

The mood amongst delegates could not have been more buoyant – this is a party that believes it is going places. Delegates who had been to a previous Reform conference said it was unrecognisable compared to last year’s event.

News organisations, especially GB News, were everywhere. Wherever you looked, the branding and presentation was highly professional. Whatever outsiders might think, this is a party that believes it can form the next Government. Both the polls and the bookies’ odds suggest they might be right!

Obviously we’re some distance from the next General Election, but this Conference showed that the party is thinking seriously about how it would USE the power of Government.

First up, Nigel Farage appointed Zia Yusuf to be Reform’s Policy Chief and he will develop the policies for a Reform Government across the board – which will not necessarily be tied to positions they held at the last General Election. Reform’s membership or conference will likely have little say on what those policies will be – this is an incredibly top-down party.

But even without the details of the policies, there’s some things that are crystal clear about how a Reform UK administration would start.

Reform UK wants to restore ‘Parliamentary democracy’. What they mean by that is removing anything that might restrict a Government’s power to take action – annoying things such as the law, human rights, experts, scientists, senior civil servants, scrutiny, oversight, checks and balances and so on. They’ve got the Project 2025 Trump playbook and they will bring it to Westminster if they win power.

What a Reform UK Government will look in its first 100 days is something like this –

Appoint 500+ new Reform UK peers to ensure the Lords can’t get in the way

Repeal the human rights act, equality and environmental legislation, and much more

Replace the top levels of the civil service with people that are on board with Reform UK’s agenda

That’s the beginning – for clues on where they go next, just peer over the Atlantic at everything Trump 2.0 is doing. At least Trump had to win nearly 50% of the vote to win power, but polls show that Reform UK could win a majority on less than 30% of the vote.

That’s something we should all be worried about.

We also need to be aware that Reform UK, like all parties, is a coalition. There are two main groups in that coalition. The first are ex-Conservatives who largely hark back to the 1950s as a time where Britain was ‘still great’. At one large fringe meeting, the attendees were asked who used to be a Conservative Party member and more than 75% of the room put their hands up. The other group can only be described as a Trump-style MAGA wing, personified by Zia Yusuf. Both wings are firmly united behind Nigel Farage.

They all share a view of life in the UK today that many liberals will not recognise. That was summed up neatly by the recent Daily Mail headline that asked “When did Britain become North Korea?”

To exemplify this, Reform UK put Lucy Connolly, recently released from prison after serving time for race hate, on their main stage. But it didn’t stop there. You had a session with young Reform UK Councillors where things said included –

London is too dangerous for young women to visit

Young people are being taught to “hate our flag” in schools

By teaching kids about things like climate change, we’re causing anxiety and making children have nightmares

Of course, there was another conference speaker who said the Royal Family’s cancers were likely caused by the Covid vaccine.

Some of this might seem outlandish to Liberal Democrats, but make no mistake, there is a significant part of the population that will buy into this stuff. It should also be noted that at least some of the more controversial things being said, were being said by non-party spokespeople – so are disownable by the leadership.

None of this should distract from the overwhelming purpose and professionalism that was plainly visible across this conference. They are learning. They are the first party, outside of the Conservatives or Labour, to lead in the polls for 6 months in 100 years. They cannot be underestimated.

We are living in unprecedented times politically – there literally hasn’t been a time where trust in politics was this low AND that voting preferences were split across so many parties.

34% of the vote didn’t just win the last General Election, it gave Labour one of the biggest majorities ever. More than a year on, it’s clear that Labour didn’t really know what to do with that majority once they had won it and we’ve seen little change as a consequence.

Reform UK will not be like that should they win.

* Conference Tourist is known to the LDV Team and is sharing their experience anonymously.