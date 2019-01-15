What next?

Theresa May’s Brexit deal is dead in the water. This has been true for a while, but with no obvious mandate for the Withdrawal Agreement, however it is tweaked, the political future for the Prime Minister looks bleak. Her steel and resilience have been tested many times before and have so far survived, but the seemingly hopeless situation before her now may be the final time that Mrs May bleats out her rhetorical tangents. With a government in disarray and a poignantly undecided Opposition, the Lib Dems need to find a logical and realistic Parliamentary solution to break the impasse.

There is not yet any majority for anything in the House of Commons. The next few weeks may well change that, but it shall be a time of unprecedented turmoil and uncertainty. Mrs May was perhaps correct to say earlier yesterday that no Brexit has a more genuine chance of getting through Parliament than no-deal. Let us hope so. That said, it will certainly take some trying to turn over the referendum result in such a short period of time.

The hard-Brexit rabble have proved themselves to be zealous and ineffective over the year, and their logistical failures in the Commons are doomed to continue. If there is a majority for one thing on the green benches, it is that against no-deal. The very notion of not having a proper and palatable relationship with the largest trading block in the world seems impractical at best and economically cataclysmic at worst. The first mission of the small yellow-striped army inside the Commons should therefore be to rally against such an eventuality.

Although a number of amendments have been tabled over this issue, many of them may be futile and meretricious substitutes for the direct procedure needed to force and extension of Article 50 or a second referendum. I do not believe that halting Brexit now would be a pragmatic step. The people who voted in 2016 for Leave would feel extremely betrayed. Let the decision be given back to the people to decide once again. Brexit continues to envelope all of British political life, but that is not a reasonable condition for the country given the plethora of other issues that should also be crowding the agenda.

The ‘People’s Vote’ campaign has gained impressive momentum over the last few months, having risen from a fringe campaign for those unaccepting of the first result to a crowd whose genuine concerns of the lack of democratic control in this issue are taking a large role in spearheading the current debate.

The Lib Dems believe in Europe, not in British jingoism. We believe in a sensible and reforming level of political and economic cooperation. These issues are at threat in an off-the-cliff, car-crash no-deal Brexit. The next few days will be crucial in ensuring that such a crisis situation never becomes the disastrous reality that most predictions show. The small and valiant number of MPs in the Commons must rise above the fractious infighting and devout hardliners. Those who would say, as W.H. Auden put it, while looking around a New York bar on ‘1 September, 1939,’

Lest we should see where we are,

Lost in a haunted wood,

Children afraid of the night

Who have never been happy or good.

We have a political situation of the highest magnitude before our very eyes. Let us rise above the transcendent bickering and, like Oscar Wilde’s Lady Bracknell, let this moment be one where ‘it becomes more than a moral duty to speak one’s mind. It becomes a pleasure.’

* Patrick Maxwell is a Liberal Democrat member and political blogger at www.gerrymander.blog and a commentator at bbench.co.uk.