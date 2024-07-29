What next for the Liberal Democrats?

Recently, I have been reading ‘Jo Grimond: Towards the Sound of Gunfire” by Michael McManus and, although there is much to be learnt from Grimond’s leadership of the Liberal party, it is his later years that most interested me. On Margaret Thatcher’s arrival in Downing Street, Grimond, “at first hoped that a restatement of liberalism, might come from that unlikeliest sources, a Conservative government”. Despite soon expressing his disappointment, writing, “there has been no serious assault on . . . excessive government”, Thatcher’s Conservatives, nevertheless, did in some ways successfully cannibalise a theme once strongly identified with the liberal tradition, namely, the idea of spreading ownership. Whereas Richard Cobden argued for greater peasant proprietorship, J.S Mill advocated for workers’ cooperatives, and Lloyd Geoge championed ‘three acres and a cow’, Thatcher introduced ‘Right to Buy’ and wider share ownership. Within such a context, it is, perhaps, no wonder that Grimond possessed a (very) qualified admiration for (aspects of) Thatcherism.

Now, however, with the Conservatives indulging in nativist and nationalistic tub thumping, Liberal Democrats are well positioned to replace the Conservatives as the second largest party by reclaiming our reputation as the advocates of ‘ownership for all’. This should inform our thinking at various levels, including the home, the workplace, and public services.

With data for 2022–23 showing that 39% of 25 to 34-year-olds owned their home, 20 percentage points lower than the peak (59%) seen in 2000, we urgently need to fix Britian’s broken housing market. Meanwhile, in the workplace more employees want autonomy, and familiar Liberal policies, such as workers’ cooperatives and employee ownership, are key to this.

However, it is with regard to public services that the rest of this article is concerned with. Too many citizens feel they have too little control or ownership over their public services. Although Liberal Democrats are rightly in favour of devolving power from central to regional and local government as one way to help address this, there is little point in doing so if authoritarian, unresponsive, and incompetent bureaucrats in Whitehall have only been replaced by authoritarian, unresponsive, and incompetent bureaucrats at the Town Hall.

Therefore, in addition to devolving power to local government, we should seek to devolve power to the level of the individual citizen. Choice, competition, and experimentation should be our watchwords for the provision of public services and monopoly, hierarchy, and uniformity our enemy. While the state should be the funder of public services – although, in some cases, a role for co-payment may be both necessary and desirable – greater emphasis should be placed on others, such as private companies, charities, mutuals, and others providing those services. Crucially, this should take place within a competitive environment, and possibly via the use of vouchers in various sectors, such as education, healthcare, and social care.

Not only would such reforms hopefully produce more efficient, effective, responsive, and diverse services, but it is the educative, or intellectual, benefits that are possibly the least noticed, and yet the most liberal, advantages of such reforms. For John Stuart Mill, writing in the context of challenging the tyranny of custom and extolling the benefits of expanding the range of civic duties,

The human faculties of perception, judgment, discriminative feeling, mental activity, and even moral preference, are exercised only in making a choice.

After all, as Mill continues,

The mental and moral, like the muscular powers, are improved only by being used.

By providing citizens with greater choice over the provision of their schooling, healthcare, and social care we can help create a truly liberal polity, with an active and independent citizenry, and not a nation of passive and dependent supplicants.

* Daniel Duggan is a Liberal Democrat Councillor in Gateshead