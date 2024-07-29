Merton Lib Dems seek action on £118m of unclaimed benefits

The amount of unclaimed benefits in the UK is estimated by Policy in Practice to be £22bn – the largest unclaimed benefits being Universal Credit (£8.3bn), Council Tax support (£3.4bn) and Carers Allowance (£2.3bn).

Councils have an important role to play in helping people claim benefits to which they are entitled but do not claim and so Merton Liberal Democrats proposed a motion at a recent council meeting to ask the Council to take some simple and inexpensive actions to ensure Merton residents claimed what they are due.

Proposing the motion, Cllr John Oliver highlighted an estimate of £118m not being claimed in Merton which he said included £58m of universal credit and child benefit of £35m. Cllr Oliver said techniques were available to identify families who may be eligible and the council could use its communication channels to encourage people tpo claim. He said the motion was to support some our most vulnerable residents.

Newly elected MP, Cllr Paul Kohler, summating the motion contrasted the words of Keir Starmer which had had heard in the Chamber that afternoon, that the Labour Party would work collaboratively with other progressive parties to improve people lives, with the actions of Merton Labour party who had made it clear they would block the motion (it was defeated 27-25 with all the opposition councillors voting in favour and Labour against).

Speaking after the debate Paul said:

Thousands of my constituents are completely unaware that they qualify for certain benefit support. Our proposal was about putting people’s money back in their pockets, where it belongs. The Greater London Authority’s Pension Credit campaign was a huge success, and the Liberal Democrats are urging Merton Council to replicate this approach for all benefits. It’s a no-brainer – it costs the Council almost nothing. My message to residents is this: don’t assume that you’re not eligible. Contact Citizens Advice or use an online benefit calculator to check what you’re entitled to. And my message to local Labour councillors is: don’t fail residents simply because you’re too proud to accept that sometimes other parties suggest the right thing to do.

We may not have been successful in Merton but this is a campaign which can be taken up by Liberal Democrat activists across the UK – and where we succeed will make a real difference in poor people’s lives.

* Simon McGrath is a councillor in Wimbledon and a member of the board of Liberal Reform.