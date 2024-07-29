NewsHound

The Right Honourable Jennie makes a media splash…

Yes, it’s the 73rd Liberal Democrat MP, Jennie, making the news once again.

Today’s Guardian picks up on the adventures of Steve Darling and Jennie as they work out life at Westminster. But it looks as though Jennie is finding things to her liking…

She will often be very keen to take me back to the chamber because she thinks ‘we always go here and I get to lie down for quite a period of time’. She likes banking as much rest in as possible, so the chamber is a good place to lie down and relax.

It sounds as though she, and Steve, are settling in well.

Whilst Jennie is the only guide dog in the Commons, she joins Barley (David Blunkett) and Nancy (Chris Holmes) as one of the ‘dogs of Westminster’.

3 Comments

  • Geoff Reid 29th Jul '24 - 2:06pm

    It is tempting to ask “But have you tried the other place?” Seriously though it was was a very positive splash.

  • Jack 29th Jul '24 - 2:48pm

    As an egalitarian meritocrat, I am slightly concerned that Jennie, for all her obvious brilliance, has leapfrogged even some of our pre-2024 MPs into the privy council.

  • Nick Collins 30th Jul '24 - 7:58am

    @ Jack: Was that her reward for not chasing White Stick?

