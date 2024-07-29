The Right Honourable Jennie makes a media splash…

Yes, it’s the 73rd Liberal Democrat MP, Jennie, making the news once again.

Today’s Guardian picks up on the adventures of Steve Darling and Jennie as they work out life at Westminster. But it looks as though Jennie is finding things to her liking…

She will often be very keen to take me back to the chamber because she thinks ‘we always go here and I get to lie down for quite a period of time’. She likes banking as much rest in as possible, so the chamber is a good place to lie down and relax.

It sounds as though she, and Steve, are settling in well.

Whilst Jennie is the only guide dog in the Commons, she joins Barley (David Blunkett) and Nancy (Chris Holmes) as one of the ‘dogs of Westminster’.

