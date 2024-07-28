27-28 July 2024 – the weekend’s press releases

- Cole-Hamilton writes to minister for third time over neonatal death spike
- Rennie warns that the Scottish Government’s heat pump installation scheme is hardly helping
Cole-Hamilton writes to minister for third time over neonatal death spike
Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton has today written to the Scottish Government for a third time to call for ministers to answer questions in Parliament over a spike in the neonatal mortality rate – deaths within the first 28 days of life.
His call comes as five Scottish health boards were rated ‘red’ for neonatal mortality rates in the annual UK-wide evaluation known as MBRRACE, including a steep increase in the Grampian region.
Regions are red-flagged if their death rates are more than 5% higher than the UK average for their group. According to reports in The Herald, in 2022, five health boards in Scotland – Grampian, Lothian, Western Isles, Lanarkshire, and Borders – were ‘red’ for neonatal mortality once “congenital abnormalities”, also known as birth defects, were excluded as a cause of death.
This is up from one in both 2020 and 2021, and is the highest at any point since 2017.
Sarah Stock, a professor in maternal and foetal health at Edinburgh University, previously told the Herald that it was “entirely plausible” that short-staffing and pandemic pressures had played a part in a spike in deaths.
In December, Alex Cole-Hamilton wrote to the Public Health Minister, Jenni Minto, over delays to a pair of reports into a spike in the number of deaths of children under the age of one. You can read more about that here.
A report by Healthcare Improvement Scotland was eventually published on 27th Feb 2024 and indicated that a more comprehensive reviews of neonatal deaths was needed. On 16th April, Mr Cole-Hamilton wrote to the minister again urging the Scottish Government to schedule time for parliament to discuss this report.
Mr Cole-Hamilton has now written to the minister for a third time to request parliamentary scrutiny of these events.
His letter is as follows:
Dear Jenni,
You will have seen reporting by The Herald highlighting that five Scottish health boards have been rated ‘red’ for neonatal mortality rates.
There can be few more acute priorities for a government and its ministers than uncovering why the death rate among newborn babies has spiked.
The government’s response so far has been tepid and evasive.
I am writing to you to request a statement to parliament by either yourself or the Health Secretary setting out how your government will respond to these reports and for opposition parties to have the chance to scrutinise the government’s actions.
Alongside filing written parliamentary questions, this is now the third time I have written to you requesting that the Scottish Government answer questions in public on this matter.
I have previously suggested that additional resources may be necessary for the Healthcare Inspectorate to deliver its work to the high standard that parents would expect. Is this an idea that the government is open to exploring?
Will you agree with your party’s business manager to schedule a statement on this matter as soon as parliament returns from its summer recess?
I await your reply,
Yours sincerely,
Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP
Leader of the Scottish Liberal Democrats
Rennie warns that the Scottish Government’s heat pump installation scheme is hardly helping
Scottish Liberal Democrat economy spokesperson Willie Rennie has today said that the Scottish Government’s flagship home energy scheme is hardly helping as he revealed that it only paid for the installation of 2,085 heat pumps last year.
Mr Rennie revealed figures obtained from the Scottish Government which showed that its Home Energy Scotland Scheme only installed 2,085 heat pumps in 2023. The scheme was launched in December 2022 and offers grants and loans for heat pumps, other renewable systems and energy efficiency measures.
The Climate Change Committee’s 2023 report on emissions in Scotland warned that domestic heat pump installations were ‘significantly off track’ and would need to increase by at least a factor of thirteen by the end of the decade.
Willie Rennie said:
Here in Scotland, housing is one of our biggest sources of emissions because it is cold, leaky and relies on fossil fuels.
If Scotland is to bring down its emissions, we need to find greener ways to heat our homes and ways to make them more energy efficient. Switching to green heating systems can be a win-win, cutting emissions and bringing down bills.
The net zero secretary boasted that world leaders were lining up to ask for Scotland’s advice on decarbonising, but these figures show the reality at home. The Scottish Government is significantly off track on heat pumps, and its flagship scheme is hardly helping.
SNP ministers have missed climate targets year after year, but they seem content to plod along.
Scottish Liberal Democrats have set out ambitious plans to turn things around. We want to give everyone a fair deal, cutting emissions and ending fuel poverty with an emergency programme of home insulation and heat pumps.
“Here in Scotland, housing is one of our biggest sources of emissions because it is cold, leaky and relies on fossil fuels”…..
The exact reason why a heat pump would be totally unsuitable for housing of that nature.
Large parts of Britain’s housing stock would not benefit from having a heat pump…
Net zero – when fantasy finally meets up with reality
“Large parts of Britain’s housing stock would not benefit from having a heat pump…” That is currently true because in Winter any extra electricity required by heat pumps will come from gas and that is less efficient than burning the gas directly. This will change as the number of hours when we have a renewable surplus increases.
It is worthwhile installing one if
1. You don’t have mains gas (like most flats and remote rural areas)
2. You need heating on Spring and Autumn nights when there is already a surplus of renewables.
3. You need a new boiler anyway and expect a large increase in renewables before the next time you need one.
The first two are probably more common in Scotland than England.
@Peter….They work much better on a modern insulated – preferably detached properties..Victorian / Edwardian housing stock of a terraced type you’d probably be better off with a combi …Upscale needed with radiators & sufficient room for the pump itself are also issues..
Let face it – with over 20 million gas boilers it’s not happening anytime soon …
Insulation is obviously the most economical first step. Adding a lot of insulation gives you radiator over-capacity. You may well find you can install a heat pump that uses the existing radiators. I generally set my combi boiler at a temperature which a heat pump could manage.
“Insulation is obviously the most economical first step.”
It’s an essential first step. What is the point of trying to heat the property with renewable energy if much of the energy is being lost to outside the property?
Heat pumps need regular maintenance – which is an additional cost.
Electric storage heaters (using off-peak electricity) – non-polluting, low maintenance.
@Martin Gray
You make a good point. I live in the North of Scotland near a housing development that was built just over a decade ago with ground source heat pumps as their heating system. I am aware that several homeowners have recently replaced their heating systems with mains gas boilers. They obviously know something about the reality of relying on ground source heat pumps in winter.