Nominations open for ALDC’s Campaigner Awards

We’ve not been short of electoral success this year and the best of our campaigning will be recognised at Conference in September.

ALDC has opened nominations for its annual Local Campaigner awards.  You don’t have to be an ALDC member to nominate, though everyone should be an ALDC member because you get access to the very best in campaigning support.

The categories are:

Best literature – We’re looking for local parties’ examples of well-designed literature with strong messaging, photos and layout. We want to see your best.

Best local election campaign – We’re looking for local parties that have fought effective and strong 2024 local election campaigns. Tell us about your winning strategy. What innovative new ideas did you use? What great literature did you deliver? Did you develop a digital strategy and run a successful online campaign? How did you raise the funds to support your campaign?

Best by-election campaign – We want to hear from teams that have helped us have another great year of by-election gains. Tell us about your winning strategy. What innovative new ideas did you use? What great literature did you deliver? Did you develop a digital strategy run a successful online campaign? How did you raise the funds to support your campaign?

Best councillor achievement – We want to celebrate the success of great community champion councillors. Have you run a great community campaign? Have you managed to get your council to change its mind? Have you campaigned with local residents to benefit your area? We’re particularly keen to hear from councillors that have engaged hard to reach groups and used innovative approaches to do this.

Best parliamentary campaign – Celebrating the success of a record breaking General Election campaign we are honouring the amazing results in so many places by adding a special new award for the best parliamentary campaign.

President’s awards – There will also be some special awards given out at the ceremony to celebrate great achievements and going above and beyond in the pursuit of Liberal Democrat success. If you know a person or team who deserves recognition in this category, then let us know why.

