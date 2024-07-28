Tom Arms’ World Review

Gaza

The world was presented with two alternative approaches to the Gaza War this week. The first was brokered by China. The second was outlined by Benjamin Netanyahu in an address to a Joint Session of the US Congress.

The first was supported by the feuding leaders of Hamas, the Palestinian Authority, 12 other Palestinian factions and a big chunk of the Global South. The second was received with a standing ovation by America’s Republican lawmakers but boycotted by dozens of Democrat Congressmen.

The Chinese-brokered deal is aimed at ending the schism between Fatah which rules the West Bank as the Palestinian Authority and Hamas which has governed Gaza since ejecting Fatah in 2007. The bitter split between the two has been one of the chief obstacles to implementing the much sought after two-state solution.

On Tuesday the Palestinian factions agreed to form an interim reconciliation government. They also agreed to jointly demand a ceasefire; a total withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza and the West Bank; elections and they established the bones of a reconstruction programme for Gaza.

On Thursday, Netanyahu denied that Israel was blocking aid to Gaza; claimed that only a few civilians had died; called for the total destruction of Hamas; made no reference to the two-state solution and insisted that a post-war Gaza should be a “demilitarised and de-radicalised” enclave under Israeli military control.

Among those boycotting Netanyahu’s address was former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi. She described his speech as “by far the worst presentation of any foreign dignitary invited and honoured with the privilege of addressing the Congress of the United States.”

Ukraine

Another visitor to Beijing this week was Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba. It was the first visit to China by a Ukrainian official since the Russian invasion, and indicates a Ukrainian shift in emphasis from the military to the diplomatic.

The Ukrainians see the Chinese as the only third party power with any leverage over Vladimir Putin. Kuleba told his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi that Ukraine was ready to negotiate in good faith, but he added: “No such readiness is currently observed on the Russian side.” Wang agreed that that the “conditions and timing are not yet ripe.”

Vladimir Putin, for his part, is sticking to his demands that Ukraine handover the four regions his troops have occupied in eastern Ukraine; promise not to join NATO and agree to demilitarisation.

There are currently an estimated 600,000 Russian troops in Ukraine with another 600,000 expected to be deployed this year. Despite the huge numbers, the Russian gains have been limited. But President Volodomyr Zelensky is concerned about the continuing Russian build up and the threat of diminishing support by the US.

The Ukrainian and Palestinian visits have wider implications for global diplomacy. They both represent Chinese efforts to insert them into traditional American spheres of influence. Chinese foreign policy is largely guided by the impulse to disrupt and undermine American diplomacy whenever and wherever possible and to offer China as an alternative diplomatic partner to the US.

China

Every morning the many parks and open spaces in China’s cities are filled with neat little rows of elderly Chinese practising the balancing and stretching exercises of Tai chi or Oigong.

There are so many that the casual visitor might conclude that China is filled with old people. They would not be too far wrong and this is becoming a growing problem for the country’s communist rulers.

When Mao Zedong took power in 1949 China’s fertility rate was 6.11 children per woman. This was balanced by life expectancy of only 44 years. As social conditions gradually improved so did people’s life expectancy. The population started to spiral out of control. So, in 1979 the authorities introduced the one-child policy.

Well, every decision has a consequence, and the result of the one-child policy was an unaffordable rise in the elderly as a proportion of the population. Today more than 20 percent of the Chinese are aged 60 and over. By 2050 the figure will be a staggering 40 percent. China has the fastest aging population of any country anywhere.

This has enormous social and economic consequences for the world’s second most powerful country. How can the country’s health services cope? Where will the government find the money to pay the state pensions? Where will the authorities find the workers to support the retirees?

Because Chinese is a newly developed country it was unable in the past to invest in pensions and health infrastructure to support their future aging population. Pensions are therefore financed not by past contributions, but by people in the existing workforce. At the moment there are eight Chinese workers for each retiree.

How is the government dealing with the problem? For a start it abandoned the one-child policy in 2016 and replaced it with a two-child policy. In 2021 this was in turn superseded by a three-child policy.

That will potentially mean more workers in the future, but not nearly enough. The age problem is exacerbated by China’s extremely low pension age. Blue collar men retire at 55 and women at 50. White collar male workers retire at 60 and women at 55. This was fine when the average life expectancy was 44. But it is now 78 and within a few years it will reach 80.

This week the government published a report proposing a gradual increase in the retirement age over the next four years. No specific ages were mentioned, but it is understood that the authorities are aiming for an across-the-board retirement age of 65.

This has predictably led to general outcry. Young people are concerned that keeping people in the workforce longer damages their promotion prospects. And the elderly are angry at the prospect of having to work longer for their pensions.

But if nothing is done to deal with the growing and inescapable problem of the elderly then the Chinese Communist Party’s political, economic and social plans could be dashed against the walls of a thousand old people’s homes.

* Tom Arms is foreign editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and author of "The Encyclopaedia of the Cold War" and "America Made in Britain".