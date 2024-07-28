How should Ed handle PMQs?

Fantastic, wasn’t it?

Seeing Ed Davey rise on Wednesday lunchtime to ask the first of two questions to the Prime Minister, as the leader not only of the third largest Commons caucus but of the biggest third party presence in our Parliament’s elected chamber for a century.

The first time a Liberal leader has been able to do so since pre-Coalition Nick Clegg in the early months of 2010.

Ed, rightly, went on carers and social care; an issue personal to him and to countless families across the country.

A serious leader asking about a serious issue.

But the question which appeared to get the most media attention after the session was actually asked by the SNP leader in Westminster, Stephen Flynn.

Now reduced, as the leader of the fourth biggest group, with just nine MPs, to an occasional question (where we were just a few short weeks ago), Flynn-an accomplished media performer, whatever we may think of his politics-asked about the big domestic political issue of the week; the very controversial two child benefit cap.

It got me thinking.

What should be the Lib Dems PMQs strategy?

What should our leader’s advisers be advising?

To stick to our own agenda each week, regardless of whatever is the political headlines/controversies of the day?

To always do serious, statesmanlike, responsible?

Or to always go with what’s likely to grab the headlines?

My advice, for what it’s worth, would be to mix it up.

As the former Labour MP Dennis Skinner once noted, sometimes the House of Commons is like a morgue and others it’s like a zoo.

You have to be able to weave and waft to its mood and, indeed, the mood of the nation depending on what is in the news and what’s on people’s minds.

Most of the time, yes, that’ll mean asking serious questions about serious policy issues.

But Ed and his team shouldn’t be afraid to be political if the occasion requires it.

They also shouldn’t be averse to sticking it to both Labour and the Tories in the questions they prepare.

It’d also be nice to sometimes hear Ed use humour as a tactic at PMQs.

He showed, to such great effect during the campaign, that showing a self-deprecating, light-hearted, funny, side to his personality can pay dividends.

The public like it and they like him.

The Tories don’t decide on their new leader until November.

So Ed has a number of months (albeit with a gap when Parliament won’t be sitting) to powerfully impress on the House and the nation that he is the leader of the real opposition.

That his and our credible, constructive opposition won’t just oppose for the sake of it but we will hold Labour’s feet to the fire on health and care, on housing, on education, on protecting civil liberties and the rights of minorities, and on much, much more.

Our 72 MPs will, I have no doubt, make a massive contribution to our Parliament and our nation.

I look forward to seeing all that they achieve in the months and years ahead and in cheering on our leader as he rises each Wednesday to hold the Prime Minister to account.

* Mathew Hulbert is a former Lib Dem Councillor and a regular TV/Radio commentator, from Hinckley in Leicestershire.