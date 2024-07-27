Observations of an Expat: Kamala v. Donald

Three days, to coin a phrase, is a long time in today’s Tik Tok politics. This time last week wounded and bandaged Donald Trump was basking in what the New York Times called his “mythical status.” He appeared unbeatable. Liberal democrats around the world were in despair.

Then 81-year-old stumbling, crumbling President Joe Biden announced on Sunday that he was dropping out of the White House race and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris.

She in turn surprised pundits with a rousing Milwaukee speech and 40,000 Americans registered to vote in one day this week – a 700 percent increase on the daily average. What looked like a Republican walk-over has been transformed in an instant to a to-close-to-call fight to the finish.

Up until this week the age factor had been the major political issue, especially after Biden’s painful to watch performance in his debate with Trump. But at 78 Trump is no spring chicken and is often guilty of stumbling over thoughts and words. The dementia shoe is now on the Republican foot.

Age, however, will only be one of several issues in the roughly 100 days before the election. More than ever, the contest is now between the American left and right. There is no doubt about Trump’s far-right credentials. The Republican hierarchy tried to push him as a unity candidate at the convention. His acceptance speech at the party convention started along those lines. But he quickly lapsed into his rambling, mean-spirited right-wing attack on opponents real and imagined.

One of the reasons Harris’ 2020 bid for the White House foundered so quickly is that she was perceived as a far-left candidate. If she is going to be successful in 2024 she has to shed that image and capture the centre ground of American politics.

Not helping her are the problems on America’s southern border. Immigration is a major political issue and early on his administration President Biden handed Harris the poisoned chalice of managing America’s southern border. She failed. In 2023 a record 2.3 million people crossed from Mexico into Texas, New Mexico, Arizona and California.

But against Kamala’s failure is Donald Trump’s over-reactive proposal to use the military to round up and deport up to 20 million immigrants.

To date Trump’s 34 felony convictions and three other indictments appear to have been more of a help than a political hindrance as he has successfully portrayed himself as a martyr. A bullet to the ear also helped. But if Trump agrees to meet Kamala in debate – as he should – than the Vice President’s experience as a prosecutor could negate his successes in the legal arena.

Abortion is an issue working in Kamala Harris’s favour. She has been the point person in the Biden Administration arguing in favour of abortion and that appears to be a popular position. Two years after The Supreme Court repealed Roe V. Wade a Pew Research poll reported that 63 percent of Americans say abortion should be legal. A poll taken before the repeal of Roe v. Wade revealed that 25 percent of American women had had an abortion.

Trump has back-pedalled from his former strict anti-abortion days to argue that the decision should be left to the individual states. But running mate J.D. Vance is less circumspect and has said he wants “minimum national standards” for abortion. Perhaps more interesting is Vance’s assertions that women should remain in abusive relationships and that childless couples have relinquished their stake in America’s future.

Neither of these comments will endear the Trump/Vance ticket to women voters. And, of course, Kamala Harris is a woman. She has no biological children although she does have two step children. Harris also has a Black father and South Asian mother. Her ethnicity and gender is both a positive and negative.

For a start, half of Americans are women and more women than men – 70 percent – are registered to vote. This compares to 66 percent for men. On the race issue, there are 45 million people who identify as African-Americans and 5.4 million who claim a South Asian ethnicity.

Set against that is a recognised misogynistic streak among some African-American men and a strong conservative element in the 62.5 million strong Hispanic community. Finally, let’s not forget the 186 million Whites who increasingly fear that they are losing their cultural identity to the people whom Trump wants to deport.

Sitting alongside America’s culture and gender wars is the economy. Since 2020 average wages for US workers have risen 25.7 percent compared to an inflation increase of 20.9 percent. Unfortunately for the Biden Administration, Republicans have persuaded American voters to focus more on the inflation than the growth figure. A key task for Harris will be shifting the economic perceptions.

Foreign policy plays a bigger role in this election than most past presidential contests. The Trump/Vance ticket is opposed to helping Ukraine in its fight against Ukraine. This position does not appear to be in line with the thinking of most American voters, 55 percent of them support military aid to Ukraine. The same number – 55 percent – disapprove of Israeli actions in Gaza while the Republican hierarchy went out of its way to invite Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to address a joint session of Congress.

On one foreign policy issue Americans are united. 81 percent have an unfavourable view of China. But they are divided on what to do about it. 71 percent of Republicans support Trump’s proposal of 100 percent tariffs on most Chinese goods and 70 percent support the Biden Administration’s proposal of 10-25 percent tariffs.

American presidential elections are famous for starting almost as soon as the previous one ended. In that respect Trump has a definite advantage. But generally speaking the 24/7 high octane campaign does not start until the day after Labour Day which this year is September 5. In 2016 Trump trailed Hillary Clinton by 12 points. Harris is currently two points behind Trump.

