What should Liberal Democrats be saying about Afghanistan?

Dear Prime Minister,

I write to you at a time of crisis.

On 8 July 2021, you made a statement to Parliament ahead of the final withdrawal of British troops from Afghanistan. After twenty years of service – twenty years in which 457 British service personnel tragically lost their lives – you told Members that, “we are not about to turn away” from Afghanistan. You spoke of your desire to, “preserve those vital gains and the legacy of what has been achieved”.

Yet just over a month later, that legacy and those gains now face total annihilation at the hands of the Taliban.

With each passing day, they capture more territory and in each city where the white flag of the Taliban is raised, it ushers in a new era of injustice for the women and girls whose liberties we fought for over two decades.

Violence is spreading. Over 1,000 innocent civilians have been killed in the last month alone. Hundreds of thousands of Afghans have been displaced this year already.

Wherever the Taliban takes root, it is likely that a hotbed for international terrorism will start to flourish.

After nearly twenty years in Afghanistan, the coming days mark a crucial point in the history of the country and the legacy of our troops’ service there. Making the wrong decisions now risks not just the prospects of millions of innocent Afghan citizens, but the potential destabilisation of the region, a full-blown refugee crisis and the emergence of a new international terrorist threat.

It is without doubt that we face a crucial point in history and, as a nation, we must act together before it is too late.

Over the long duration of the War in Afghanistan, three national parties have been in Government and five Prime Ministers have held office. This is an issue of utmost national importance. It is therefore right that this issue is above party politics and that politicians come together over this issue.

That is why I am asking you as Prime Minister to immediately call a Westminster Leaders Crisis Meeting and hold cross party talks with every leader on the Afghanistan crisis.

Given the tragedy unfolding before our eyes and the grave threat to national security this raises, I urge you to invite all Westminster party leaders from across the UK to meet with you to discuss our nation’s response to this crisis. It is also right that Parliament is recalled as soon as possible to discuss the UK’s response.

Prime Minister, if we do not act, this moment will be seen as our Suez.

The UK has a responsibility to the people of Afghanistan and to the international community. Every effort must be taken to protect the innocent citizens of Afghanistan who have been betrayed by the nature of this withdrawal. That must include consultations at the United Nations regarding the potential deployment of a peacekeeping force.

There are particular concerns now regarding the estimated 4,000 UK nationals who are still in Afghanistan. I welcome the deployment of paratroopers to help evacuate our citizens. But given the rapidly deteriorating security situation, we need a clear commitment and timescales regarding this deployment. It is vital that no-one is left behind.

We must also take urgent actions to assist those to whom we owe a particular debt. Those brave interpreters, and other locally employed staff, who risked their lives to enable our Armed Forces to do their job must be brought home. It would be a stain on our nation’s reputation to abandon those who supported us at a time of crisis.

Now is the time to act – to do the right thing, and bring political parties together in our national interest. It is time to urgently call UK Westminster party leaders to Number 10, recall Parliament and begin forming plans with our international partners.

The stark crisis we are facing right now not only risks threatening our national security for years to come but also shows us failing to meet our responsibilities to the Afghan people.

I look forward to hearing your urgent response on this matter.