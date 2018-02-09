What should we do about Labour?

We need to talk about our relations with the Labour Party. Are they essentially still the centralised, top-down, union-led anti-capitalist party of the past, or are they sufficiently on our wavelength now for us to work with them against the baleful effects of austerity? Should we minimise opposition to them in strong Labour constituencies and regard them as likely future Coalition partners?
Perhaps in this country now equality as an ideal should trump freedom, and in practice the need to fight gross inequality and strive for social justice may demand our party working with Labour for similar ends.
Yet if the price is accepting Socialism, Liberal Democrats can’t go there. As well as having a different economic approach, we have a different outlook. We want an open, outward-looking, tolerant society where individuals count, not one focussed on class divisions and workers versus bosses. So Liberal Democrats welcome the EU as a co-operative enterprise while Labour leaders are suspicious of it as a capitalist club. Labour’s approach to Brexit is closer to the Government’s than to ours, so how could we be allies?
However, look at the demands Labour made of the Chancellor, Philip Hammond, in the lead up to his autumn Budget. They were:
- Pause and fix Universal Credit.
- Provide new funding to lift the public sector pay cap.
- Spend on infrastructure to boost the economy and create good jobs.
- Have properly-funded public services including health, education and local government.
- Launch a large-scale public housebuilding programme.
What’s not to like in that, considering how much it fits with our own proposals?
But the Labour General Election manifesto last June had been very different from ours. Its radical demands such as ending student tuition fees and nationalising water and energy companies and the rail services had an instant appeal that brought voters flocking in. Acute analysis indeed showed major flaws. Their package would have meant an economic cut in welfare for the poor, saving funds which would be directed to services for the middle classes. While our own manifesto sought reversal of £9 billion-worth of the 2015 and earlier welfare cuts, Labour allocated only £4 billion to this. We were much more oriented towards the poorest, in a well-costed progressive manifesto. Thoughtful voters may have grasped that; unfortunately it is unlikely to have been widely understood.
In any case, progressive programme or not, with just twelve MPs we are too little heard to make a present impact. It surely then makes sense to seek allies and create campaigning coalitions, as our parliamentarians have done now for health and social care. Locally, for us to lead issue-based campaigns would help fulfil our aim of aiding people to take control of their own lives. We are committed to building strong local communities and maintaining local services, enhancing our own power by developing theirs as we always have done.
Labour has not had traditionally the same commitment to individual autonomy and local community. Yet now the youthful forces of Momentum are mobilising in their constituencies to contact and offer help to local people. If they are backed by the Labour centre focussing on spending to create jobs, good Liberal Democrat policies such as those on housing, education and welfare will scarcely be heard.
We ourselves can see that the Labour rose is sick. This is a party where two conferences go on simultaneously, where centrists and Socialists cohabit uneasily, and where in their heartlands silent but vicious struggles suddenly erupt. The party’s appeal to the young is ill-founded, their message to Remainers deceptive, and their nationalisation proposals extreme. This is a party with pretensions to government but with an uncertain future.
So it is a party for us to campaign with for a programme of national renewal but not to lose identity to or to trust. We need urgently to develop further meantime our own strong platform of radical policies which will gain publicity, to bring back the disillusioned and inspire the young once again.
Katharine “if the price is accepting socialism lib dems can’t go there” Depends how one defines socialism – as is illustrated by the examples you give, Katharine. Carillion, capita, BHS G4S etc aren’t exactly beacons of enlightened socially responsible capitalism.
You have to admire Katharine Pindar’s tenacity and loyalty to Liberalism (whatever that is today). Those of us who are less tribal, and possibly more cynical, having glimpsed the Promised Land between 2010 and 2015 and then seen it snatched away (why this happened would require more space than a post would allow), could possibly point to the fact that, whether Labour is truly socialist or even a single party any more (a bit like the Tory party actually), it’s still scoring near to 40% in opinion polls. Should we blame the political illiteracy of the electorate?
I dealt with Labour as a councillor for 30 years. What you get generally are people who view ‘the Liberals’ as flip floppers, who will do anything for a vote – people you can’t really take seriously. I have to say that I usually found it easier to deal with Tories, most of whom had precious little ideology, just an inability to think outside the box, which is something that ‘Liberals’, in fairness, are often very good at.
Let’s be honest. The governance of this country, certainly as far as England is concerned, both nationally and locally is in a dreadful mess. Who knows where we are really going with Brexit? We moan about the NHS but expect other people’s taxes to finance it. We complain about rises in Council Tax but nobody is prepared to say that this form of levy is no longer fit for purpose (was it ever?). We are unhappy about ‘all those foreigners’ taking our jobs and never ask ourselves why our indigenous population is not prepared to take them on (and it’s not always about pay levels). Do you get the idea?
So, IF the twelve Lib Dems (that’s 12 MPs out of 650) can ‘do a deal’ with the Chuka Umunna’s of this world (why not add the likes of Anna Soubry as well?) good luck to them. Is it time for a new Limehouse Declaration? Perhaps. It looks to many of us at the moment a bit like rearranging the deckchairs on the Titanic. It’s no good the great british public just blaming the politicians. After all, it put them there in the first place. Take a look at Luke 6:41.
I am not so sure what makes ‘socialism’ such a No, No. Liberal forms of socialism are possible, of which social democracy might be one.
The big, big problem with Labour is its intense tribalism, that includes a belief that politics has to be a zero sum game and that cooperation has to be cannibalistic. Notoriously, the Tories also emerged as very successful cannibals and Labour and Tories between them effectively snuffed out all attempts at any kind of worthwhile electoral reform.
Item by item, little of Labour’s agenda should be particularly contentious. Is there anything wrong in nationalisation of natural monopolies and free student tuition per se? – I do not see it. As Katharine describes there is a problem when it does not add up; I would also add that there are difficulties when Labour implement well meaning policies that effectively increase dependency for individuals, creating constraints that make it harder for people to be upwardly mobile.
Currently Brexit, both in principle and in practice, poses an insuperable problem. My impression is that Labour tribalism means that they only see gains from economic damage in regions such as the North East and South Wales.
Research has shown that assumptions of strong support amongst the young is not so well founded; the Lib Dem proportion is better. With evidence based prognosis for Brexit that suggest a drop in growth by 2, 5, 8% or more, is Labour ready for a strong anti-Brexit backlash amongst the young? (This is something that Liberal Democrats need to consider more)
Hard nosed pragmatism is likely to be the productive way to approach Labour. There are too many seats across the country that Labour cannot win. Elsewhere without a healthier Liberal Democrat vote, they are most unlikely to win.