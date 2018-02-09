Tom Arms

Observation of an ex pat: Money scales

By | Fri 9th February 2018 - 8:55 am

Global economics is a balancing act.

If one side of the scales moves up, the other side goes down.

This truism was well-demonstrated by the recent volatility in the world’s stock markets.

Only a few weeks ago the IMF forecast the best year for economic growth in ten years—3.9 percent.

Two weeks later world stock markets plunged. They recovered but left a crowd of nervous investors in their wake.  The markets are concerned with profits and it is one of life;s economic ironies that growth can hit profits.

The drop started in New York. This is logical because an unpredictable president should lead to a volatile market. Donald Trump’s economic policies have in the short term, at least, been a success. American unemployment is now down to 4.1 percent. And growth is up to 2.6 percent.

Full employment is reckoned to be 5 percent of the labour market. Below that and economists reckon you need to import workers in order to maintain growth. Trump’s immigration policies are doing the opposite. If the country’s does not import workers than the law of supply and demand will push up wages, which is exactly what is happening.

Higher wages means higher corporate costs which means less profits which is reflected in the share prices.

This is why when the markets opened in Asia they plunged even further and faster—five percent down compared to  4.8 percent in the US. Unemployment in Japan is 2.8 percent, China 3.1 percent and South Korea 3.3 percent.

It also helps to explain why the European markets dropped less than 2 percent later in the day. Unemployment in the Eurozone is 8.7 percent.

There were some other items that caused the scales to tip. Wage inflation fuels general inflation which the central banks usually correct by increasing interest rates. These have been at record lows. In Japan investors in treasury bonds receive only 0.07 percent  interest.  All the central banks have said rates are going up.

This means two things: It will become more expensive for companies to borrow money (which again hits profits) and investors will start to shift cash from shares to government bonds and banks.

Finally there is government spending, especially in the United States where the Trump Administration is dramatically increasing spending to cover its disaster relief bill, anti-immigration costs and a huge jump in the defence budget. Next week the White House is expected to announce that it will spend up to $2 trillion on improving America’s infrastructure.

At the same time, the Trump Administration has dramatically cut taxes. This means that there is a strong likelihood that the US government will need to borrow more, which—because of the supply and demand law—will lead to higher interest rates and draw more cash away from the financial markets.

Trump hopes that the increased deficit will be offset by increased tax revenue from corporate growth. This is the Holy Grail of government economics and goes a long way to explaining jangled market nerves.

The US is not alone. Japan, South Korea and Russia are all increasing their defence budgets because of the tense international situation. Both China and Russia have recently indicated the start of a new—and expensive—nuclear arms race after Trump’s recent Nuclear Posture Review called for more and better ICBMS and the development of a new generation of low yield nuclear weapons.

In Europe They have suffered  nearly ten years of German-imposed austerity which has kept the economies of Greece, Franc e, Italy, Spain and Portugal just on the right side of the bankruptcy courts. This looks set to change. The newly agreed  German coalition government has resulted in a Social Democrat in charge of the Ministry of Finance and the Social Democrats plan to loosen the purse strings.

German Social Democrats also have the foreign affairs portfolio and are marching in step with French President Emmanuel Macron. He wants to move further and faster towards European integration and the development of a European defence force. All of which costs money.

The world forecasts remain good, but the scales are also delicately balanced.

* Tom Arms is a Wandsworth Lib Dem and produces and presents the podcast www.lookaheadnews.com

Read more by or more about .
This entry was posted in Op-eds.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarMartin 9th Feb - 11:42am
    I am not so sure what makes 'socialism' such a No, No. Liberal forms of socialism are possible, of which social democracy might be one....
  • User Avatarmatt 9th Feb - 11:34am
    @Arnold "American-style farming," The EU already has American style farming in the UK alone we have 789 mega farms meeting the definition of CAFO (Concentrated...
  • User AvatarJohn Marriott 9th Feb - 11:32am
    You have to admire Katharine Pindar’s tenacity and loyalty to Liberalism (whatever that is today). Those of us who are less tribal, and possibly more...
  • User AvatarDavid Raw 9th Feb - 10:57am
    Katharine "if the price is accepting socialism lib dems can't go there" Depends how one defines socialism - as is illustrated by the examples you...
  • User AvatarSteve Trevethan 9th Feb - 10:38am
    Thank you for a most important piece!
  • User AvatarJohn Marriott 9th Feb - 9:53am
    I’ve got news for Lady Brinton. She wants to take a look at Selwyn College today. New buildings, refurbished courts, you name it, they’ve got...