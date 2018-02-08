What will you do to make sure the party is welcoming to BAME people?

Party members have been emailed by Vince Cable tonight. He asks all of us to play our part in ensuring that the Liberal Democrats are open and welcoming to BAME people.

Members are asked to read John Alderdice’s report on race, ethnic minorities and the culture of the Liberal Democrats. He was asked to identify any barriers to BAME participation in the party and if there were, what should we do about them.

He concludes that there are barriers, not stemming from malevolence but sometimes just not getting it and that the party needs to get its act together. All the processes in the world won’t help unless we are all committed to ensuring that our culture is as open and welcoming as it can be.

He recommends establishing a Campaign for BAME Representation that runs along the same lines as the successful Campaign for Gender Balance.

In a piece on the Lib Dem website, he asks us to consider what we can do to bring about that essential cultural change:

This is about who we are as Liberal Democrats, and whether we practice what we preach. We can start changing our party’s culture by taking some of these simple actions:

Start to read, think and talk with others about this issue and about what you can do.

If any BaME person comes to a local meeting, make a point to go and talk to them: make them feel welcomed and develop a relationship with them.

Is the range of events you hold sufficiently sensitive to the culture and beliefs of different communities – the ‘Lib Dem Pint’ isn’t very accessible for people who don’t drink, for example.

Ensure that your local party group makes and implements a plan for engaging with race and ethnic minority communities in your area.

Think about your local campaigning priorities and materials: do they address the interests and concerns of BAME communities in your area?

If you want to bring in young people from communities, don’t expect older community leaders to be the most suitable magnets.

Everyone has a contribution to make in engaging BAME communities and individuals at all levels.

Study the options suggested in the report as a stimulus for you developing your own ideas for changing the culture of the Party.

In Edinburgh, Elaine Ford, the Membership Secretary of Edinburgh North, East and Leith Liberal Democrats, has set up a regular Lib Dem Pastry event on a Saturday morning which has proved very popular so that’s an alternative and more inclusive way of getting people together. We need to make sure we offer a full range of activities that people can choose from.

I’m very aware that I need to be much more proactive in encouraging more BME contributors for Liberal Democrat Voice. I think it is incredibly important that the voices of people of colour are heard and their lived experience understood. And sometimes the rest of us have to listen.

In a year’s time, I want our BAME members to feel that, this time, the party is making progress. In five years’ time, I want to see BAME Lib Dems in positions of power in the internal offices of the party and in local, national and UK wide parliamentary parties.

I want to see the party properly understand intersectionality – the perspectives of BAME women will be different as will the experiences of BAME gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender people. There is a role for every level of the party in establishing this understanding and the SAOs really have the opportunity to lead on this.

Most importantly, though, each and every single one of us needs to make sure that we recognise and smash down any barriers we see. We need to listen to our BAME friends and colleagues if they tell us that something we are doing is, however unwittingly, thoughtless to them.

So, what will you do to welcome, encourage, support and increase our BAME members?

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings