What’s going on in our Parliaments this week? 17-21 January 2022

Lib Dem highlights in our legislatures this week include Jamie Stone holding a debate on gas and electricity costs while Lib Dem peers take on some of the Government’s nastier Bills. Watch out for Brian Paddick on the Police Bill and Sal Brinton on the Health and Care Bill.

In Wales, Jane Dodds has a debate on free public transport for young people on Wednesday

So what’s happening?

Westminster

Monday kicks off in the Commons with Priti Patel and the Home Office ministerial team answering questions from MPs.

They then go on to debate the Elections Bill, which would disenfranchise many people from deprived backgrounds, who are less likely to vote Conservative, by requiring voter ID. It’s sickening voter suppression.

The Lords take on the dreadful Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill and you can read our take on that here.

On Tuesday, MPs question Sajid Javid and then go on to debate the Animal Welfare (Sentience) Bill and a money resolution on the Charities Bill.

Jamie Stone has a Westminster Hall debate on the cost of gas and electricity.

Peers have the first of two days this week on the Health and Social Care BIll.

Commons business on Wednesday kicks off with questions to COP 26 President Alok Sharma, then you have to wonder what PMQs will throw up this week. MPs then turn their attention to the Building Safety Bill

The Lords deals with the Northern Ireland Bill and the Subsidy Control Bill. Several Lib Dems, including Malcolm Bruce and Jenny Randerson, are down to speak.

Thursday sees international trade questions in the Commons followed by two general debates, the first on a motion relating to the Uyghur Tribunals and the second on Lawfare and the UK Court System.

Meanwhile the Lords have another day on the Health and Care Bill.

Holyrood

On Tuesday MSPs hear Nicola Sturgeon’s latest Covid-19 update. Look out for any moves extending the use of vaccine passports.

This is followed by a Local Government, Housing and Planning Committee Debate on Retrofitting of Properties for Net-zero followed by a Legislative Consent Motion on Judicial Review – UK Legislation.

On Wednesday it’s a Tory opposition day. They are debating finance and education.

On Thursday, Nicola Sturgeon faces questions from MSPs before general ministerial questions before a debate on legislation to do with Health Boards’ duties on providing compensation to those required to self isolate with Covid-19.

Senedd

The two plenary sessions this week take place on Wednesday and Thursday.

On Wednesday, after questions and statements, there is a debate on a petition calling for cervical screening to be reinstated to three years after the Government changed it to five years. Then there’s a Conservative debate on Covid restrictions and a Plaid Cymru debate on the cost of living.

Then Jane Dodds has a short debate on free public transport for young people. This was a key manifesto pledge for the elections last year.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings