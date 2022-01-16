Caron Lindsay

What’s going on in our Parliaments this week? 17-21 January 2022

By | Sun 16th January 2022 - 6:00 pm

Lib Dem highlights in our legislatures this week include Jamie Stone holding a debate on gas and electricity costs while Lib Dem peers take on some of the Government’s nastier Bills. Watch out for Brian Paddick on the Police Bill and Sal Brinton on the Health and Care Bill.

In Wales, Jane Dodds has a debate on free public transport for young people on Wednesday

So what’s happening?

Westminster

Monday kicks off in the Commons with Priti Patel and the Home Office ministerial team answering questions from MPs.

They then go on to debate the Elections Bill, which would disenfranchise many people from deprived backgrounds, who are less likely to vote Conservative, by requiring voter ID. It’s sickening voter suppression.

The Lords take on the dreadful Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill and you can read our take on that here.

On Tuesday, MPs question Sajid Javid and then go on to debate the Animal Welfare (Sentience) Bill and a money resolution on the Charities Bill.

Jamie Stone has a Westminster Hall debate on the cost of gas and electricity.

Peers have the first of two days this week on the Health and Social Care BIll.

Commons business on Wednesday kicks off with questions to COP 26 President Alok Sharma, then you have to wonder what PMQs will throw up this week. MPs then turn their attention to the Building Safety Bill

The Lords deals with the Northern Ireland Bill and the Subsidy Control Bill. Several Lib Dems, including Malcolm Bruce and Jenny Randerson, are down to speak.

Thursday sees  international trade questions in the Commons followed by two general debates, the first on a motion relating to the Uyghur Tribunals and the second on Lawfare and the UK Court System.

Meanwhile the Lords have another day on the Health and Care Bill.

Holyrood

On Tuesday MSPs hear Nicola Sturgeon’s latest Covid-19 update. Look out for any moves extending the use of vaccine passports. 

This is followed by a  Local Government, Housing and Planning Committee Debate on Retrofitting of Properties for Net-zero followed by a Legislative Consent Motion on Judicial Review – UK Legislation.

On Wednesday it’s a Tory opposition day. They are debating finance and education.

On Thursday, Nicola Sturgeon faces questions from MSPs before general ministerial questions before a debate on legislation to do with Health Boards’ duties on providing compensation to those required to self isolate with Covid-19.

Senedd

The two plenary sessions this week take place on Wednesday and Thursday.

On Wednesday, after questions and statements, there is a debate on a petition calling for cervical screening to be reinstated to three years after the Government changed it to five years. Then there’s a Conservative debate on Covid restrictions and a Plaid Cymru debate on the cost of living.

Then Jane Dodds has a short debate on free public transport for young people. This was a key manifesto pledge for the elections last year.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

Read more by or more about , , , or .
This entry was posted in Parliament.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to           show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • Peter Watson
    @Jeff "For those aged 18 to 70 the vaccinated (5,000.8 cases) now have over twice the rate of positive tests per 100,000 as the unvaccinated (2,198.2)" I confe...
  • Tristan Ward
    Am I the only one who dislikes the "Kill the Bill" epithet because of the implication of incitement to murder a policeman?...
  • Jeff
    It’s not acceptable for employers to make medical judgments. If other employees are vaccinated why would it matter? Current vaccines are only claimed to offer...
  • Peter Watson
    Importantly here, those employees affected are still able to receive the statutory sick pay to which they are entitled. When it comes to more generous sick pay...
  • Caron LindsayCaron Lindsay
    Thanks for all the interesting comments. I can see how it is possible to come to both views on this using liberal principles. I guess the line for me is that it...